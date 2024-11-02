Key Takeaways UFC 310 is currently without a main event after Belal Muhammad withdrew with an injury.

The promotion could call upon an existing champion - or create an interim title - to headline the card.

The pay-pay-event is due to take place on the 7th of December in Las Vegas.

Even though 2024 has been another incredible year for the UFC filled with memorable fights and huge, once-in-a-lifetime events such as UFC Noche at the incredible Las Vegas Sphere, one thing which the promotion has struggled with all throughout the year is having huge fights fall through. After a pretty rough year of scrambling around at the last minute on several occasions trying to save events, the promotion is faced with one more problem to see the year out as they now need a new main event for UFC 310 on the 7th of December following Belal Muhammad's withdrawal from his UFC welterweight title fight against top contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Muhammad shared the following images and details of his injury on social media following the news of his withdrawal:

As mentioned, the task which the UFC now finds itself with is to try and throw together a new headliner for UFC 310 despite being just five weeks out from the event. The promotion may be in a sticky situation, as right now, a large majority of their champions are either booked or have just fought. Here is a look at five options which are potentially available to Dana White and his matchmakers.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura - UFC Flyweight Championship

Due to a lack of options, the UFC could be forced to elevate Pantoja vs Asakura to the main event

Despite it not being the biggest fight pay-per-view-wise, the UFC may be forced into making the already scheduled flyweight title fight at UFC 310 between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura the brand-new main event due to a lack of options.

The 125lb division is full of a lot of terrific fighters. However, the weight class has always struggled to make an impression on the masses, even going back to the days when Demetrious Johnson was dominating the pack and was one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. However, Asakura does have some buzz surrounding him - which is a major factor in him being granted a title shot in his very first fight in the company.

Previously a star in the Japanese promotion RIZIN, Asakura knows how to perform on the big stage, having previously fought in the iconic Tokyo Dome before massive crowds. His debut inside the Octagon is likely to be big news in Asia, even if he is not yet an established name on the global stage.

Kai Asakura's professional MMA record (as of 01/11/24) 25 fights 21 wins 4 losses By knockout 13 3 By submission 3 0 By decision 5 1

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Kamaru Usman/Jack Della Maddalena - Interim UFC Welterweight Title

Despite Muhammad not facing a long spell on the sidelines, the UFC could create an interim championship

With Rakhmonov being fit and ready to go for the pay-per-view, it would make sense for the UFC to keep him on the card and have him fight a fellow top contender in the welterweight division.

Despite there not necessarily being a need for an interim title, the company may have Rakhmonov face either one of Kamaru Usman or Jack Della Maddalena for an interim belt as it would likely sell significantly better than Pantoja vs Asakura would as a main event fight.

Usman has teased on social media this week that he could have a fight lined up, so with that in mind, there seems to be a good chance 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could return at UFC 310 to take on the unbeaten Rakhmonov. If Usman's attention ends up being diverted elsewhere, Della Maddalena would be another stiff test for the Kazakh fighter.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's professional MMA record (as of 01/11/24) 18 fights 18 wins 0 losses By knockout 8 0 By submission 10 0

Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2 - UFC Middleweight Title

Du Plessis and Strickland looked set to rematch in Australia in February, but the fight could be moved forward

Due to both men always being ready to go and seeming to be in fight shape, another option for the December pay-per-view main event could be the highly anticipated rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland to win the middleweight crown at UFC 297 in January.

Even though Khamzat Chimaev put his name into the hat for a middleweight title shot at UFC 308 following his insane submission win over Robert Whittaker, now could be a good time for the rematch between Du Plessis and Strickland as not only is a big main event fight needed, it would also open the door for Chimaev to fight for the title sooner against the winner, potentially early next year.

Dricus du Plessis' professional MMA record (as of 01/11/24) 24 fights 22 wins 2 losses By knockout 9 1 By submission 11 1 By decision 2 0

Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane/Alexander Volkov - Interim or Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Title

A new undisputed heavyweight champion could be crowned if both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic retire at UFC 309

Following UFC 309, the promotion may need to crown a new undisputed heavyweight champion as there is no guarantee that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic won't both retire following their clash on the 16th of November at Madison Square Garden.

In case this happens, the UFC may use the hype surrounding the Jones vs Miocic fight as a way to build a new UFC 310 main event where Tom Aspinall could face either Ciryl Gane or Alexander Volkov for undisputed gold. Aspinall vs Gane would be the bigger fight but due to Gane and Volkov already being booked to face each other at UFC 311, the title shot could go to the man most ready to step in on short notice compete for gold.