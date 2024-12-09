Alexandre Pantoja received the highest total payout at UFC 310 on Saturday, coming in at just over $3.4 million. He was also one of four fighters who had received the $50,000 payout for Performance of the Night. The other three fighters who received this bonus were Vicente Luque, Chase Hooper, and Kennedy Nzechukwu for their performances.

Pantoja entered the Octagon in his third successive title defence as UFC flyweight champion and faced newcomer Kai Asakura at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight ended in a second-round submission, ensuring Pantoja kept his title, which he has had since becoming the titleholder in July 2023. This fight brought Pantoja's overall record to 29-5-0.

Pantioja Defeats UFC Newcomer Asakura at UFC 310

A second-round submission got the job done