On the day of their fight, it is no secret that UFC fighters tend to weigh differently to what they did at the weigh-in. In 2017, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) tackled this issue by enforcing a plan where they would monitor the weights of fighters at both these stages. This aimed to prevent significant and potentially dangerous weight-cutting regimes.

This plan outlined that if the competitors weighed more than 10% of what they did at the weigh-in, CSAC would flag this and suggest that the athlete be moved to a higher weight class. Fights could be cancelled by the body if a fighter gained more than 15%.

UFC 311 Saw Loads of Weight Gains

From weigh-in to fight night, the weights were totally different

The data that shows how much fighters weighed for UFC 311 has been released, and out of the 26 fighters, 15 on the card went up in weight by at least 10%, breaking the threshold outlined. Six of these 15 went over the 15% mark which, theoretically, means CSAC could have cancelled the fight. However, at an event as huge as UFC 311, this is incredibly difficult to enforce.

Interestingly, there was only one fighter who actually weighed less at the event than at the weigh-in, and that was Jailton Almeida. The Brazilian went from 235 pounds to 232.2.