UFC 311 takes place tonight and will see Islam Makhachev try and set a new lightweight record for the most number of title defences when he takes on 35-year-old Brazilian, Renato Moicano.

Originally, Makhachev was meant to fight Arman Tsarukyan, but following a back injury sustained by the latter, Moicano was promoted to the main event, cancelling his original fight against Beneil Dariush in the process.

This will be Makhachev's 17th fight in the UFC, with his only defeat coming in his second fight, against Adriano Martins back in 2015. Since then, the Russian has gone on and not lost a fight. He has wins over Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Bobby Green, and Dan Hooker, to name but a few.