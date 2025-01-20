Islam Makhachev headlined Saturday's UFC 311, but he failed to top the bill for the highest paid fighters on the night. The lightweight champion won comprehensively against last-minute replacement Renato Moicano after submitting the Brazilian with a D'Arce choke in the first round of their main event title bout.

Moicano replaced Makhachev's original opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, who withdrew on Friday after suffering a back injury, earning just as much as the lightweight champion in the process. This was Makhachev's fourth successful defense of his belt, having previously beaten Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski twice.

Elsewhere on the card, UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili defeated Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision to retain his title and Jiri Prochazka beat Jamahal Hill by TKO in round three of their light heavyweight main card battle.

Islam Makhachev was Just the Fourth Highest-Paid Fighter at UFC 311

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili banked more than twice what Islam made