UFC 312 takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney tonight with a mouthwatering main event as Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland square off against each other for the second time in their career.

Du Plessis will defend his middleweight title for the first time since he beat Israel Adesanya via submission in August, while Strickland's only bout since the loss to the South African came in June when he made a victorious return to the cage, defeating Paulo Costa by split decision.

The UFC middleweight champion and Strickland will get in the Octagon together for the first time in 13 months. Du Plessis beat Strickland for the middleweight title in January 2024 via a split decision in a back and forth encounter.

Start Times For UFC 312

It's a late night, or an early morning for those in the UK