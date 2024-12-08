Two top tier title fights have been confirmed for the upcoming UFC 312 card which takes place on Sunday, the 9th of February, 2025 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. It's the UFC's second pay-per-view of the year, and airs on ESPN.

On Saturday, the 7th of December during the UFC 310 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, the market-leading MMA firm announced a high-stakes rematch between reigning UFC middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis, and the former belt-holder Sean Strickland. Strickland won the championship in 2023 with a shock win over Israel Adesanya, but surrendered the crown in his first defense to du Plessis only four months later. The du Plessis fight lasted the five-round distance, with Strickland and his camp believing their performance warranted a rematch. Now, the UFC has granted them their do-over.

The du Plessis and Strickland fight headlines the UFC 312 show, and has great co-support from Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez who fight for the UFC women's strawweight championship.

Related Manny Pacquiao Names 3 Fights he Wants Next in Boxing Manny Pacquiao has named the three opponents who he'd want to fight next in boxing.

UFC Confirms 2 Title Fights For UFC 312

Du Plessis vs Strickland headlines Sydney PPV event

Close

Confirmed UFC 312 card (as of 08/12/24) Middleweight Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland UFC championship Women's strawweight Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez UFC championship Lightweight Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli Non-title Flyweight Rei Tsuruya vs Stewart Nicoll Non-title Light heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio Non-title

Interestingly, both du Plessis, who is South African, and Strickland, who is American, have fought in Australia before as both MMA fighters took on Adesanya in that country, scoring wins over the New Zealand striker. It stands to logic, therefore, that Adesanya could be in attendance and ready to storm the cage to challenge the winner.

Adesanya, of course, has history with du Plessis and Strickland. And the UFC could be cooking up an easy fight to make as, whoever wins, could defend the UFC middleweight belt against Adesanya later in 2025.

Other fights on the UFC 312 card, outside of the two title fights, include a lightweight bout between Quillan Salkilld and Anshul Jubli, a flyweight fight which sees Rei Tsuruya take on Stewart Nicoll, and Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio at light heavyweight.

There are five fights confirmed for UFC 312, so far, with approximately seven fights left to make and announce.

2025 will be the 33rd year in UFC's growing history, and the Las Vegas-based company intends to hit the ground running with a Fight Night event on January 11 at UFC Apex, before UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 18.

UFC 311 is already pretty much set as Islam Makhachev puts his UFC lightweight championship title on the line against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event, with Merab Dvalishvili defending his UFC bantamweight belt against Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main. Further down the card, Beneil Dariush fights Renato Moicano, Jiri Prochazka returns against Jamahal Hill, and Kevin Holland takes on Reinier de Ridder.