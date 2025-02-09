This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

UFC 312 takes place this evening Down Under in Australia as Sydney plays host to the middleweight championship title fight between current champion Dricus du Plessis and ever-controversial Sean Strickland. It's an early start, or a late night, for fans based in the United Kingdom, as the main event isn't expected to get started until 5am, with the main card getting underway at 3am, with five fights in total.

The main event sees Du Plessis defend his gold against Strickland, a man he defeated at last January's UFC 297, while the co-main event sees Zhang Weili defend her strawweight title against Tatiana Suarez.

Elsewhere, Justin Tafa takes on Tallison Teixeira in the heavyweight division, Jimmy Crute fights Rodolfo Bellato in the light heavyweight division, and starting the main card, Jake Matthews does battle against Francisco Prado in the welterweight division.

Below, check out the full results from UFC 312 and live updates from the main card.

Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland

UFC Middleweight Championship

It's round six between these two fierce rivals as they shared the Octagon over the championship distance in 2024.

Zhang Weili Beats Tatiana Suarez to Retain Her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship

Unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Suarez lands a takedown early and immediately establishes side control on the champion. The challenger looks to smother Zhang and disrupt her breathing. To her credit, Zhang stays calm and lands elbows from the bottom. The pair eventually make their way back to their feet, where Suarez immediately attempts a guillotine choke. She can't get it though and Zhang finishes the first round on top of her opponent. Likely too little to take the round, though. 10-9 Suarez.

Better signs for Zhang in the second round as she lands a nice punch in the early going. This causes Suarez to immediately shoot for a takedown. However, this time Zhang ends up in dominant position on the ground, landing solid ground and pound. Tatiana gets back upright, but her takedowns are noticeably slower. Zhang secures the round by once again finishing in a dominant position. Suarez doesn't seem to have any answers from the bottom. 10-9 Zhang.

The tide has completely turned heading into the third as the champion lands with a big right hand. Suarez's takedown attempts are becoming increasingly easy for Zhang to predict. She was an underdog heading into the contest, but now looks well on her way to another successful title defence. 10-9 Zhang.

The champion turns up the heat ever further in the fourth round and almost secures a finish with a choke. Suarez is now showing damage to her eye after Zhang's sustained assault and also has a deep gash on her knee. The challenger surely needs a finish to take the title at this point. 10-9 Zhang.

That finish isn't going to come. More of the same from Zhang in the fifth as Suarez almost seemed resigned to her fate. Plenty of ground control from the champion will see her retain her title. The challenger doesn't even pretend to celebrate. 10-9 Zhang. 49-46 overall.

Tallison Teixeira Beat Justin Tafa

KO - Round 1 (0:35)

​​​​​Teixeira starts with a huge kick to the body that instantly has Tafa in trouble. He immediately pushes his wounded opponent against the cage and lands a nasty elbow to close the show on his UFC debut.

Jimmy Crute Drew With Rodolfo Bellato

Majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Crute enjoys a huge first round, coming close to finishing Bellato on multiple occasions. Crute unleashes a barrage of elbows to his grounded opponent after reversing Bellato's takedown. Bellato weathers the storm and makes it back to his feet. However, Crute dropped Bellato at the end of the round to put an exclamation point on a dominant first five minutes. 10-8 Crute.

Bellato is already showing the wounds of war, but shows tremendous heart to come back into the fight in the second round. A nice hook briefly staggers Crute, who appears far slower than in the first. 10-9 Bellato.

Bellato can't miss with his leg kicks in the third - and it's got Crute worried enough that he tries for a takedown to bring an end to the punishment. Bellato, though, gets a takedown of his own and does enough to win the round. 10-9 Bellato. 28-28 overall.

The outcome of the fight rests on whether Crute did enough to get a 10-8 in the first. Two of the three agree that he did, and the bout ends in a draw.

Israel Adesanya is shown at cageside as it is confirmed that his fight with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 (April 2019) will be inducted into the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame. 'The Last Stylebender' won the epic contest by unanimous decision.

Jake Matthews Beat Francisco Prado

Unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Australia's Matthews fights for the first time in his home country since 2019 and receives a huge welcome from the crowd at Qudos Bank Arena. The opening round goes well for the home favourite as he lands with several crisp combinations and a kick to the body. Prado briefly interrupts Matthews' dominance by scoring a takedown. However, Matthews gets back to his feet and does enough to win the round. Prado is cut as he returns to his corner. 10-9 Matthews.

More of the same in the second round for Matthews as he makes his superior punching power count, scoring with a number of flurries. Prado shows signs of increasing facial damage as the Aussie takes control. Prado does his best to fire back by landing an uppercut, but Matthews is still getting the better of most exchanges. 20-18 Matthews.

Despite seemingly leading heading into the final round, Matthews goes looking for a finish - and came close to finding it with a left hook. Prado continues to hang in there and looks to fight back in spots. His efforts are in vain, though, as Matthews closes out the round by smothering his foe up against the cage. 30-27 Matthews.

Matthews calls out welterweight veteran Neil Magny in his post-fight speech, saying that he's been chasing the bout for a while. After a strong performance, he deserves to mix it up with a name of that calibre.

UFC 312 Results in Full

Main card

Zhang Weili beat Tatiana Suarez via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45) to retain her UFC Strawweight Championship

Tallison Teixeira beat Justin Tafa via TKO (elbow) – Round 1, 0:35

Rodolfo Bellato and Jimmy Crute fought to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Jake Matthews beat Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card

Gabriel Santos beat Jack Jenkins via submission (rear naked choke) - Round 3, 2:06

Tom Nolan beat Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Wang Cong beat Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksandre Topuria beat Colby Thicknesse via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Prelims