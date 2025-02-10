The lights had barely faded inside Sydney's Quodos Bank Arena before the payouts and salaries began to roll out after UFC 312. It was a night of high stakes and even higher rewards, particularly for the victors in the main and co-main events.

At the top of the card, Dricus du Plessis cemented his place as middleweight champion, proving his initial victory over Sean Strickland was no fluke. Du Plessis walked away with a staggering $3,342,000 for his title defence, with the South African's dominance reflected not just in his unanimous decision victory but his payout too.

With scorecards of 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46, Du Plessis settled his score with Strickland once and for all, shattering the American's nose in the process while doing the double over his opponent. Strickland's defeat saw him leave Sydney with a rather cool, but a rather smaller sum of $1,032,000.