This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

UFC 313 is finally upon us, as one of the biggest mixed martial arts cards of the year so far takes place, right now, on ESPN+ and then ESPN pay-per-view, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hell to the yeah. Get those ice-cold beers out the fridge, and whack those marinated wings on the grill, because it's time to get this fight party started.

The main event is a big one as surging superstar Alex Pereira puts his UFC light heavyweight championship on the line for arguably the toughest test of his combat sports career, with dominant Dagestani challenger Magomed Ankalaev looking to wrest the world title belt away from the Brazilian striker's waist with skills Pereira has possibly not seen before in the Octagon.

In the co-feature, Rafael Fiziev replaces the injured Dan Hooker to take on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight banger that promises chaotic violence. Jalin Turner's 155-pound clash with Ignacio Bahamondes, a women's fight between Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo, and King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy round out the main card action.

We'll also be posting all the main updates from the prelims, which are free-to-air providing you have an ESPN+ subscription, so keep scrolling! Prelims are at the bottom of this page. Let's go!!!

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship