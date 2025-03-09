Alex Pereira is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion after being beaten by Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on Saturday night. The pair fought all five scheduled rounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and, as often happens when the action goes to the judges' scorecards, there was plenty of controversy in the aftermath.

Heading into the contest, most observers believed that the Russian's best chance of victory lay in getting the Brazilian striker to the ground. However, Ankalaev ripped up the script by having plenty of success on the feet against one of the most feared strikers in UFC history.

The challenger - who came into the fight on the back of a 13-bout winning streak- even managed to badly wobble Pereira towards the end of the second round with a combination that left him reeling.

While all three ringside judges scored the fight for Ankalaev, Pereira too had his own moments of success. The official scorecards have now been released - and they show that Alex lost his title due to a poor run in the middle rounds of the fight.