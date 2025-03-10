An action-packed Saturday night in Las Vegas saw a stunning upset as Magomed Ankalaev claimed the light heavyweight title, defeating Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313. The Russian fighter dominated the judges' scorecards with scores of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46, dethroning the Brazilian in a surprising turn of events.

Despite the loss, Pereira remained the highest-paid athlete at UFC 313, earning more than both Ankalaev and Justin Gaethje, who triumphed over Rafael Fiziev in their lightweight bout.

The Brazilian has quickly risen to prominence within the UFC as one of its most bankable fighters, having headlined three of last year’s PPVs. His previous bout at UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree Jr. reportedly earned him around $2.7 million, including PPV shares and a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.