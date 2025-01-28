UFC middleweight Bo Nickal has seemingly spilled the beans about the title fight that will main event UFC 314 in April, despite the fight not being officially announced by the company.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the former NCAA Division I wrestling national champion revealed he is targeting a return to the Octagon at UFC 314, before later going on to reveal what the main event will be for that card.

"I might fight on that card. That's the card I'm trying to fight on. April, Miami," said Nickal. The undefeated middleweight most recently secured victory over Paul Craig at UFC 309, following wins over Cody Brundage and Val Woodburn. Despite no official announcement regarding his own return or his next fight, Nickal was confident in his claims about what fight would headline the event in April.

Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314

It will be a rematch of their UFC 298 scrap, which ended by KO in round 2

Nickal stated that a featherweight title rematch between UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski would be on the fight card. When prompted by his co-host that the news hadn't been announced, Nickal said: “It’s official. I know that for a fact. I don’t know that it was announced for a fact, but I know it’s happening."

The UFC officials haven’t announced the main event for the card yet, but several bouts have already been confirmed for that date, including Dominick Reyes fighting Nikita Krylov.

Ilia Topuria & Alexander Volkanovski's professional MMA records (as of 28/01/25) Ilia Topuria Alexander Volkanovski Fights 16 30 Wins 16 26 Losses 0 4

Topuria claimed the UFC featherweight championship by knocking out Volkanovski at UFC 298 last year, then successfully defended his title in October with a finish against Max Holloway. Now, speculation is mounting over what’s next for him.