Highlights The fight this weekend is expected to go the distance by ESPN analyst Megan Anderson, who spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT in the build up to the event.

According to Anderson, Topuria's key to victory is his boxing. He needs to claim the centre of the Octagon and apply pressure with his footwork and hands.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, should blend striking and wrestling to open up opportunities against Topuria.

The UFC 298 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria is almost upon us and this is a razor close match-up of a long-reigning champ trying to prove he’s still got what it takes going against a confident challenger who believes it’s his time to shine.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, former UFC title challenger and ESPN analyst Megan Anderson gave an intricate breakdown of one of the year’s most intriguing match-ups. Anderson’s UFC experience, mixed with her deep passion for the minute details of Mixed Martial Arts, made for one of the most thorough UFC 298 breakdowns out there.

Fight will go the distance

Megan Anderson believes we won’t see a finish in the UFC 298 main event

Both fighters in Saturday's main event can never be accused of putting on a boring fight. Whenever Volkanovski and Topuria step into the cage, it’s fair to expect a highly-technical showcasing of martial arts. While some fighters may look to coast to victory once they are up on the scorecards, these men tend to turn it up a notch when they smell blood in the water.

However, when two alphas square up, sometimes neither will let the other get a leg up, which can ultimately result in a stalemate. UFC analyst Megan Anderson believes that the loss Volkanovski suffered in his last fight was a fluke and that we can expect to see this fight go all five rounds.

“I don't see this fight being a stoppage. I see it going the distance, partly because they're both very well-rounded, very tough to put away. I'm kind of discounting that second Islam fight for Alex, partly because he took that fight on 11 days' notice, he didn't have a training camp, he was literally coming off the couch, hadn't been training, cut a ridiculous amount of weight. So there were a lot of factors that kind of, I think, played into that stoppage. Because you look at the first fight, it was incredibly close and very competitive. I don't think either Ilia or Alex are very easy to put away, and so I don't see them doing that.”

Ilia Topuria - The challenger

MMA record: 14-0 (4 KOs, 8 SUBs), UFC wins: 6, best win: Josh Emmett

The Georgian native has some of the cleanest boxing in the sport. He is a dangerous fight for anybody in the featherweight division because of his ability to turn the lights out with one punch. Anderson feels that in order for Topuria to show cage generalship, he must claim the centre of the Octagon and must assert his high-level punching power early and often.

“I think [Ilia Topuria] needs to make it a boxing fight. He does such a phenomenal job in turning fights into straight boxing fights, because that is where his strength lies. His ability to see and make reads in the pocket on the inside is incredible. It's so beautiful to watch. And his small angle changes in his way he cuts up the cage. I think it's going to be really important for him too, because I see Alex coming out and having a lot of movement and I think for Ilia, applying pressure with his footwork and his hands, like, kind of like I said, he makes those small adjustments with his angles, and he does like to present a lot of forward pressure in the way that he fights, so I think if he can keep Alex on the back foot. And with [Ilia’s] hands, use his speed on the inside. Land those power shots, be a sniper with them. He is so accurate with his striking that he's going to have to be very particular with when he lands and how often he lands, because Alex does like to move and likes to switch stances a lot. So I think for Ilia, if he can find those openings, start throwing a little bit higher volume.”

Alexander Volkanovski - The champion

MMA record: 26-3 (13 KOs, 3 SUBs), UFC wins: 12, best win: Max Holloway x 3

Volkanovski has continued to prove people wrong over and over throughout his career. The former professional rugby player turned fighter, wasn’t deterred because of his late entry into MMA, but used it as fuel. He has beaten all the elite featherweights by using his exceptional kickboxing and timing. But Anderson believes that if Volkanovski mixes in his wrestling, that could be a big advantage.

“The real key for Alex, I think it's going to be blending it all together because no one has done everything with Ilia. They've either tried to strike with him or they've tried to wrestle with him. No one's tried to do both. So I think for Alex, even if he doesn't get Ilia down, wrestle to strike, strike to wrestle is going to open up those opportunities. Because Ilia has such a tight boxing guard, he doesn't get hit a lot. So I think by forcing him to think about other things than just striking, he's like, ‘oh s***, he's actually going to be looking to take me down. I'm going to have to worry about the takedown. Oh, he's taking me down.’ It's going to open up some striking [opportunities]. I think blending it together like that is gotta be so important for Alex to be able to open up that guard of Ilia to start landing his significant shots. And while I think Ilia is a phenomenal fighter, and he is the real deal, is he ready for somebody like Alex right now? That's the question that I think is going to be answered. Because while wins over Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett are good wins, and he looked great, I just don't think they're at the same level as Alex Volkonovski, and he has never fought anyone of the caliber of Alex’s IQ.”

Volk too old?

Volkanovski heard the critics loud and clear following his first UFC loss

Going into UFC 298, fans speculated about Volkanovski’s longevity at the top of the division as he was lined up to face the younger Topuria, who is considered the next generation of fighter. Volkanovski has used this as motivation and looks to silence that banter come Saturday.

In a genius PR stunt, Volk leaned into the naysayers by doing promos and showing up to fight week dressed as a stereotypical elderly person. It was a very clever way to show that he is unaffected by the outside noise, and former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson thinks this whole “Volk is old” narrative is preposterous.