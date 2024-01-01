Highlights CJ Vergara's comeback fight showcased his ability to weather early adversity and turn the tables on his opponent.

Tatiana Suarez made a strong comeback after a severe knee injury, winning two fights by submission and reminding flyweights of her talent.

After a UFC calendar year that gave us 42 events filled with fights and performances that deserve worthy recognition, there are a few that stand out from the rest. See below the 2023 UFC fight awards, which include several epic title fights, a cold-blooded knockout and a Rocky-like comeback.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM, we have used a series of factors to help us rank the 2023 UFC fight categories, including caliber of knockout or submission, career impact of result and quality of martial arts technique. With many great candidates in each category to choose from, take a look below to see who made the podium.

UFC debut fighter of the year

Bo Nickal, 2-0: 1 KO, 1 SUB in 2023

With his incredible wrestling credentials and two stints on Dana White’s Contender Series, it is hard to call Bo Nickal a UFC debutant, but he technically is. And he has the middleweight division on notice with his flawless victories and supreme confidence. Coming into the year hot, Nickal was able to score finishes in his first two UFC fights. With a submission and then a clean knockout, Nickal was displaying his ability to win fights in different ways.

For those wondering how the 3x NCAA wrestling champ has such good boxing at this stage in his career, it’s just something in his DNA. From a young age he was learning the sweet science from his mother who was an amateur boxer. Hopes are high for the American Top Team, and another big year in 2024 for the rising star could result in a 2025 title shot. Sky's the limit for Nickal. It was anticipated for his grappling experience to translate to MMA perfectly, but with his proven ability to strike, things just got real interesting.

UFC comeback fight of the year

CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Lacerda, UFC Fight Night

The 2023 UFC comeback fight of the year was a wildly entertaining fight that had a huge swing in momentum from the first round to the second round. CJ Vegara was weathering the early onslaught from Daniel Lacerda that included wheel kicks, powerful crosses and wave after wave of offense. Somehow, Vegara was able to deal with the heavy adversity and turn the tables on Lacerda once he cleared his head from being rocked several times.

It was a terrible visual for Vegara as he was sprinting around the cage, holding on for dear life, hoping to clear the cobwebs after being buzzed several times. However, once the Texan did find his equilibrium, he delivered harsh punishment of his own to a fatigued Lacerda. It was an absolute dog fight that reminded everyone that it ain’t over till it’s over. Easily one of the wildest fights ever that may go unseen because of being buried in the prelims of a fight-night card.

UFC comeback fighter of the year

Tatiana Suarez, 2-0: 2 SUBs in 2023

After being on the shelf due to a severe knee injury for almost four years, Tatiana Suarez, the rising flyweight contender known as the “Female Khabib”, returned to action in 2023 without missing a beat. Of course her grappling was on full display upon her return, showing that cage rust was never going to be a problem for Suarez. Before her physical setback, Suarez was on a rocket ship that was heading straight towards a UFC flyweight title shot.

Now, with two straight submission finishes, including a win over former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, the Californian has burst back into the rankings to remind the other flyweights that their time is limited. Suarez, an elite wrestler, will be one of the most fascinating UFC fighters to watch out for in 2024. There will be a large amount of pressure to digest for the potential future champion, as she wields a level of talent that brings high expectations.

UFC submission of the year

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko, UFC 285

Without a doubt, Alexa Grasso took the biggest leap forward in her career with two highly-respectable performances against one of the great female fighters of all-time in Valentina Shevchenko. After putting together a nine-fight win streak, it was believed that Shevchenko was some sort of cyborg created in a laboratory, as she showed little to zero mishaps on fight night throughout her UFC career.

With a determination to show that the “Bullet” is human, Grasso was able to be mindful of Shevchenko’s decorated kickboxing skill set while waiting for an opportunity to show itself. The moment for Grasso came in the fourth round when Shevchenko over-spun on a wheel kick, leading to Grasso jumping on her exposed back and putting the blade of her forearm pressed against the champion's neck. A few seconds later, boom, Mexico gets their first female UFC champion via rear naked choke.

The handiwork of Grasso was nothing short of impressive as she handed the Kyrgyzstan native her first loss in nearly six years. Though the new UFC flyweight champion wasn’t able to secure another finish in her immediate rematch against Shevchenko, Grasso was able to retain the belt because of a majority draw on the judges' scorecard. A trilogy fight is likely between the two killers should take place sometime in Q2 of 2024.

UFC knockout of the year

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2, UFC 287

Israel Adesanya’s knockout over longtime rival Alex Pereira in UFC 287’s main event was as cold as knockouts come. These two warriors have traded wins and knockouts with each other since their kickboxing days, but when they met in this particular fight, there was a little extra mustard on Adesanya’s shots.

The first time they clashed in MMA was at UFC 281, and it did not disappoint, as Adesanya put Pereira on weak legs at the end of the first round. The Brazilian assassin would rebound from the early turbulence to come back strong to earn a knockout in the last round. With Pereira owning the bragging rights, Adesanya would go back to the drawing board heading into their UFC 287 rematch fight.

The UFC 287 main event picked up where it left off as Pereira was taking control of the action. The longtime kickboxer used his non-telegraphed leg kicks to chop at the New Zealand fighter’s legs. Pereira was not ready for what came next. After pinning Adesanya against the fence in hopes of teeing off, “Poatan” quickly realized he had walked into a trap.

“Stylebender” closed the show by landing a bomb, to send Pereira on to the canvas flat out in a stunning turn of events. The stunning knockout returned the UFC middleweight title to Adesanya’s waist. Two kickboxing matches and two MMA fights later, and it still feels like there’s at least one more chapter left in the Adesanya-Pereira story. Hopefully, fans will get treated to a trilogy fight in 2024.

UFC fight of the year

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 1, UFC 284

Going into this super-fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski there was a disrespectful narrative floating around the internet about how could Volkanovski – a shorter-statured fighter at 145-pounds – even hang with the best 155-pound fighter on the planet for 25 minutes. The Australian answered those questions with vigor as he and Makhachev put on the 2023 fight of the year.

The two champions came out of the gate firing; both men landed big time punches in the pocket to inflict damage on the other. And the edge-of-your-seat action didn’t just involve kickboxing either. The two elite martial artists used maneuvering techniques and body positioning during the grappling exchanges that was a thing of beauty.

As the fight went on, it seemed like an unusual occurrence, but Volkanovski, a normally super locked in fighter with his eyes always on the prize, showed some mental lapses. “The Great” was caught talking with Makhachev’s corner, but also placated the crowd when he should’ve been more defensive.

What made this fight so great was the energy that was being pumped from the crowd into the fighters. Makhachev’s striking looked terrific, but the most significant strike came in the final minutes of the fight when Volkanovski floored the champ with a flush right hand. It was a special fight and a real treat for any fight fan to rewatch.

UFC fighter of the year

Islam Makhachev, 2-0: 1 KO, 1 DEC in 2023

Anyone who doubted if Dagestan’s Islam Makhachev would be able to step out of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow can eat their words. The always-evolving martial artist put together two bigtime wins in 2023 that, in his own right, set him apart from Khabib as well as the other nine pound-for-pound fighters ranked after him.

Back in February, at UFC 284, it was a risky move to go into Australia to face the home crowd hero, Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev won a close decision in their first go around, and then showed the ability to make adjustments as he only needed one round to knock out Volkanovski in the rematch. The victory at UFC 294 put the rivalry to bed and asserted Makhachev as the world’s clear-cut leading fighter and GIVEMESPORT.COM’s 2023 UFC fighter of the year.