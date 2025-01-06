UFC boss Dana White announced Monday that he's joined Meta's board of directors, and will be exploring further the fields of social media and artificial intelligence.

The news brings White together with long-time jiu jitsu practitioner and MMA die-hard Mark Zuckerberg, who built Meta from the ground-up. Zuckerberg has oft been seen at various UFC events through the years — from a behind-closed-doors fight show at the Apex, in Las Vegas, to some of the biggest events the sport has seen, like UFC 300, in front of approximately 20,000 fans at one of the city's premier venues, the T-Mobile Arena.

It is unclear if White's role at Meta, and deeper relationship with Zuckerberg, will have any effect on UFC, or the sport of MMA.

Zuckerberg welcomes White to the business