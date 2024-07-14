Highlights Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally Saturday. A spectator is dead. The shooter was killed.

Dana White, a long-time friend of Trump, expressed shock over the incident, calling Trump a resilient American.

White plans to introduce Trump at the upcoming Republican National Convention this month.

Dana White reacted Saturday to the news that there was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, during an election rally in Pennsylvania. "I am absolutely sick to my stomach and in complete shock," the UFC boss wrote in an Instagram post.

A shooter opened fire and injured Trump's at a campaign rally in Butler, PA. Before Trump was ushered away by security, he broke free and raised his fist to the air, while shouting: "Fight! Fight! Fight!" Blood could be seen on his cheek. The FBI, according to NBC News, called it "an assassination attempt." A campaign spokesperson said Trump is "fine." A spectator was killed. The shooter, who was in his 20s, is dead.

Dana White Sickened by Attempt on His Long-Time Friend's Life

'I am … in complete shock'

White's relationship with Trump spans decades. He has spoken in his favor at Republican National Conventions, and Trump has attended numerous UFC shows — much to the delight of the MMA crowds in attendance. Though White was flying to Italy at the time, he said on social media that his cell was blowing up, that he received a photo from UFC colleague Mick Maynard, and then posted his thoughts on the situation.

"I'm on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me Donald Trump was shot," White began. "I am absolutely sick to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But Mick Maynard just sent me this picture, and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy."

"This image perfectly reflects exactly the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, American bad ass on this planet."

He continued: "I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t wait to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the world exactly the character of the friend and man I know!"

See the post right here:

White Will Introduce Trump at The Republican National Convention

White has the prime speaking slot

Considering the shooting in Butler, it is unclear if the Republican National Convention will go ahead as planned. However, if it does, it will take place July 15 through to July 18, and is typically designed to galvanize the Republican base ahead of the 2024 US election November 5.

In 2020, White said of Trump: "This guy has been such a good friend to me. He's unbelievable. He's awesome. I love the guy. I'd do anything for him."

The RNC this year takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — a crucial swing state. White reportedly has the prime speaking slot, right before Trump will address the crowd. It will be broadcast on YouTube, X, and Amazon Prime, among other OTT broadcasters.