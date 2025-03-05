UFC boss Dana White has revealed heavyweight champion Jon Jones's return to the sport.

Jones, 37, is regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time thanks to his dominance at light heavyweight, which includes thunderous wins over Mauricio Rua, Chael Sonnen, and Alexander Gustafsson as champion. In 2023 he transitioned to heavyweight and submitted Ciryl Gane with ease, before finishing Stipe Miocic with a spinning back kick and punches, the following year. He has not fought since that knockout victory at UFC 309.

White, though, says he'll soon be competing in the Octagon once again.

Jon Jones's Return Revealed by UFC Boss Dana White

Jones has been linked with a mega fight against interim champ Tom Aspinall