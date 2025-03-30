New information leaked by the UFC analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen suggests the market-leading MMA firm already struck a “verbal agreement” with heavyweight superstars Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall for a unification mega-fight.

A bout between Jones, the UFC heavyweight champion, and Aspinall, the company’s interim belt holder, is the biggest fight the UFC can create — by some margin. It is a potential passing-of-the-torch as Jones, widely-regarded as one of the best MMA fighters of all time, takes on one of the biggest tests of his career in Aspinall, who is in surgent form.

Jones spent the bulk of his career at light heavyweight but now, at 37, is fully filled out at heavyweight but must overcome an age disadvantage against Aspinall, who is the new big thing in the division, defeating everyone he’s faced, so far, in the UFC.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 30/03/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Related Michael Chandler's Reaction to Conor McGregor Hinting at UFC Retirement Chandler has had his say on his arch rival potentially walking away...

Chael Sonnen Suggests UFC Has Verbal Agreement

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall would be a true mega fight