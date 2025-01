UFC featherweight Brian Ortega flew to North Carolina to choke out someone that had been disrespecting him while playing a popular online video game.

In a video posted by Championship Rounds (@champRDS) on X, Ortega can be seen putting someone to sleep who was disrespecting the UFC fighter on Fortnite.

In his downtime between fight camps, Ortega has become known for being an avid gamer, often playing online with fight fans, but one fight fan in particular bit off more than he could chew.

Brian Ortega is a Submission Specialist in UFC

The featherweight took his skills to the online troll's workplace