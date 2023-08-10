On Tuesday's The Ultimate Fighter 31 episode, Conor McGregor took part in the coach's challenge against Michael Chandler. All a bit of fun, right? Bruce Buffer had other ideas.

Chandler and McGregor sat in cold plunge tubs while the legendary announcer quizzed them on MMA subjects. In one of the rounds, the pair were asked about each other, which led to Buffer risking it all in front of the Irishman.

The American was asked to name the round McGregor submitted to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October 2018 when they went head-to-head at UFC 229. The Irishman began to chuckle as Buffer started the question before saying: "Ah, get out of here!"

Chandler, of course, got the question correct. The majority of UFC fans know Khabib defeated McGregor in the fourth round. Their clash at UFC 229 was one to remember. It was perhaps one of the most anticipated bouts UFC has ever seen. McGregor added, "Woah! What's the story there?" when Chandler answered the question correctly.

'Notorious' laughed off any lingering discomfort he had about his defeat to Khabib and won the competition. McGregor received a hefty payment of $10,000. In addition, every fighter on his team were given $1,500 by Dana White.

Video: Bruce Buffer asks Chandler about McGregor tapping to Khabib

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Chandler vs McGregor is meant to happen at some point later this year. If it does go ahead, it will see the Irishman return to the Octagon for the first time in almost two years. Furthermore, three years have passed since his last victory in the UFC. No official date for the fight has been decided as of yet, however, although December 2023 is rumoured.

McGregor has bulked up considerably, but hasn't undergone any drug tests by United States Anti-Doping. He is required to undergo six months of drug testing by USADA before he fights again. The Irishman has remained confident that his return to the Octagon would go ahead. He had previously tweeted, "December," suggesting he will return at UFC 296.

McGregor's return is huge for the sport. Whether people love him or loathe him, he sells out arenas no matter where he goes. He is a pull for a lot of UFC fans. Las Vegas, Nevada has been the venue for seven of nine McGregor PPV bouts. It would be no surprise if Chandler vs McGregor takes place in Sin City.

As we edge closer to the end of the year, it's likely that we'll receive more updates about the proposed fight. The action is expected to take place on TNT box office in the UK. As soon as pricing is confirmed, fans can purchase it through the TNT Player, on TNT Sport’s website or their app, and then live stream on mobile devices with the TNT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android.

During The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor has certainly looked motivated for a return, and looks to be in great shape. Despite his many controversies, he is box office, and his return is greatly anticipated. Whether it will lead to more fights, however, remains to be seen.

Should the Irishman lose to Chandler, it may well be the last fans see of McGregor in the Octagon. A win, however, may wet his appetite for more fights in the future.