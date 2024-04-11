Highlights Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 this Saturday.

The Brazilian smashed a PowerKube record that has previously been held by Francis Ngannou.

Pereira couldn't help smiling when he realised his accomplishment.

Alex Pereira sent an ominous message to his UFC 300 opponent Jamahal Hill by absolutely destroying a punch machine world record previously held by Francis Ngannou. The UFC light heavyweight champion showed off his impressive power when striking the infamous PowerKube at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Many fully-fledged heavyweights unsuccessfully tried to take down Ngannou's high score of 129,161 units [of power] in a single punch. 'The Predator' set that mark all the way back in 2018 - and it remained unbeaten until earlier this year. You can check out Ngannou's fearsome number below.

Francis Ngannou Obliterated the PowerKube World Record in 2018

Cameroonian star showed off his raw power with huge punch

Ngannou's best was then broken by UFC fighter Joe Pyfer earlier this year, who rattled the machine with a blow that came in at 170,218 units, per talkSPORT.

However, just days before he headlines a landmark pay-per-view for the UFC, Pereira has blasted Ngannou's record out of the water. The Brazilian striker's accomplishment is all the more impressive when you consider once reigned as the middleweight champion of the world.

When his team watching on in the background, Pereira clattered the machine with a monstrous right hand that registered a score of 191,796 on the PowerKube. While his entourage marked the record-breaking moment with a sense of disbelief, the fighter himself just smiled when he saw his ridiculous score on the screen. If he connects on Hill's chin with a similar shot at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday evening, then the fight could be over instantly.

Alex Pereira Smashes Francis Ngannou's Punch Force Record

'Poatan' has some scary power

According to the company's website, PowerKube works by measuring speed, power and endurance. The impact power that fighters score combines power (measured in watts) with energy (measured in joules) to form a single, concise metric that accurately reflects a combat athlete's striking power.

Pereira already holds the distinction of being a two-weight UFC champion and with such dynamite in his hands could easily cause problems for a number of heavyweights. Before he can start dreaming of a title in a third weight-class, though, Pereira must turn back the challenge of former champion Hill at UFC 300.

One of the Brazilian's fiercest rivals, Israel Adesanya, has predicted that Pereira will be the one suffering a knockout loss on Saturday night, backing Hill to finish the job in the first half of the fight. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Five rounds, so it's gonna be a slow start in the first round. They're gonna figure each other out, get some shots off. Alex is going to be throwing the leg kick and Jamahal will be finding his jab and trying to get his fist to Alex's head. I'm gonna go [with] Jamahal by knockout. I think it's gonna be in the first two and a half [rounds]."