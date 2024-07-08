Highlights Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis have a growing disdain for each other ahead of UFC 305.

Du Plessis believes Adesanya should have retired after beating Alex Pereira. He even said Adesanya believes it, too.

The middleweight rivals finally fight August 17 in Australia.

UFC 305 is approaching and the main event for August 17 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis is one of the most anticipated fights of the year. The fight started out as a potential clash between two elite UFC middleweights, but as we near the meeting of these two assassins, we learn there's more and more disdain between them.

Just last week, we saw an intense press conference that had many verbal jabs being launched at one another. The media event led to one of the sport’s most epic stare downs, and now, just days after their meeting, the current UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis said on the Hello Sport YouTube channel that he’s surprised that Adesanya is still fighting, let alone fighting him.

Adesanya Should Have Retired Already, du Plessis Hints

The New Zealand striker had the chance to bow out after beating Alex Pereira, he adds

Du Plessis appeared respectful of Adesanya's accomplishments, for his rapid rise in the sport, and victories over big-names in significant matches. However, he believes Adesanya should have called it a day after getting his long-awaited win over Pereira — and, du Plessis implied, Adesanya knows it, too.

“[Adesanya is] trying to convince me but more so trying to convince himself that he still wants to do this and that he still has what it takes to be the best fighter in the world. As soon as you start asking yourself that question [retirement], you’re in a dark place."

He continued: "The time off is not that concerning. … It’s getting back into it and the mental aspect of that is far more important than the physical aspect."

Last week’s ticket sale presser ended with an approximate 80-second stare-down which makes this fight only that much more interesting. The UFC staff was unable to get in between the two champions and Du Plessis said in the same interview that he didn’t sense or feel anyone else at that moment:

Du Plessis has been a force of nature since he joined the UFC back in 2020. The South African-born fighter breezed through the division on his way to a title fight this past January against Sean Strickland. That fight was won via a razor-thin decision by Du Plessis, but nonetheless, he won the belt and had the biggest fight of his career lined up for him. His run as a UFC middleweight is nothing short of impressive:

Date Event Opponent Result 20 January 2024 UFC 297 Sean Strickland (W) Split-Decision 8 July 2023 UFC 290 Robert Whittaker (W) TKO 4 March 2023 UFC 285 Derek Brunson (W) TKO 10 December 2022 UFC 282 Darren Till (W) Submission 2 July 2022 UFC 276 Brad Tavares (W) Decision 10 July 2021 UFC 264 Trevin Giles (W) Knockout 11 October 2020 UFC Fight Night Markus Perez (W) Knockout

+115 Dricus Du Plessis vs -135 Israel Adesanya Fight Breakdown

Adesanya was a longtime middleweight king, and with an extended reign could come some complacency. As expressed by the former champ, he needed time off to reset and refocus following his loss at UFC 293 to Sean Strickland and now looks to channel his anger towards Du Plessis into another masterclass performance. We’ve seen in the past that when the New Zealand fighter includes emotion in his training, he can unleash a perfect performance, as showcased in his knockout victories over Paulo Costa and Alex Pereira.

The fight is likely to start out with pure respect as they feel each other out on their feet. Adesanya will gauge distance with his elite footwork and Du Plessis has shown the ability to hit the gas when needed, as displayed in the Strickland match. This fight is likely to go all five rounds. Judging will once again be a big factor. Du Plessis would be wise to mix in a takedown attempt or two as Adesanya will find his chin more often if there is zero threat of a level change.