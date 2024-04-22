Highlights Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia have a rivalry dating back over a year.

The UFC champion mocked 'King Ry' for his defensive stance during win over Devin Haney.

Both O'Malley and Garcia want to settle their issues with a fight, but there are obstacles to making it happen.

This past weekend, Ryan Garcia pulled off one of the biggest and best upsets in recent boxing history by defeating Devin Haney via majority decision in arguably the best fight of the year so far. However, not everyone was impressed.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley took to social media following Garcia's victory to post a skit mocking the 25-year-old's unique defensive technique at certain points during the bout.

The Rivalry Between Sean O'Malley And Ryan Garcia

Pair have traded insults for months

Despite both being stars in their respective combat sports, Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia have a rivalry which has been going on for quite some time now and both fighters seem to want to face off against each other in the future. The rivalry between the two started back just before Garcia faced off against Gervonta Davis around a year ago where O'Malley and Garcia were having social media back and forth about the boxing superstar potentially crossing over to MMA and facing O'Malley at some point. O'Malley, at the time, was also calling for a potential future fight against 'Tank' but his feud with Garcia escalated to the point where O'Malley pretty much never went after Davis again and turned his full attention to the Californian.

The Golden Boy Promotions fighter was obviously on the verge of facing Davis at the time and following Garcia getting knocked out in that fight, Sean O'Malley uploaded his reaction to Garcia getting finished on his YouTube channel. Then, in the following weeks of the bout, the UFC bantamweight decided to continue to build the rivalry with Garcia and mock his first, and up to now, only loss in his professional boxing career.

Garcia reignited the rivalry between himself and O'Malley when he appeared on Ariel Helwani's 'MMA Hour' in February and said "I will destroy Sean O’Malley. In the UFC. I’ve already sent text messages to Dana [White]."

O'Malley Mocks the Unique Defensive Technique Garcia Implemented Against Haney

'King Ry' took a strange stance at points in the fight

O'Malley took to social media following Garcia's victory to post a funny skit with his coach Tim Welch which mocked Garcia's unique defensive technique he was regularly implementing against Haney. He would shoulder roll but leave his body incredibly open for some nasty body shots which Haney didn't take full advantage of throughout the fight and will probably regret not doing when he watches the fight back.

When Garcia eventually gets around to doing media appearances and interviews, he will no doubt be asked about O'Malley's skit at some point and in typical Ryan Garcia fashion, will probably give a verbal onslaught to the UFC champ and once again try to build towards a future fight between the two.

A fight between O'Malley and Garcia may be unlikely, but if it were to happen, it would be an intriguing spectacle as Garcia is now one of the biggest stars in boxing and O'Malley is continuing to rise through the UFC as a pay-per-view superstar.