Just weeks after his demolition of Curtis Blaydes in just a minute at UFC 304, Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has been putting his skills to the test again. This time, the 31-year-old tangled with former England rugby union star Ugo Monye as part of the UFC man's 'Fight Lab' series on TNT Sports.

Monye, who won 14 international caps in his time as a professional, called time on his on-field career at the end of the 2015 season. However, a regular face on TNT's coverage of Premiership Rugby, Monye is in more than respectable shape at the age of 41 - and proved it by matching Aspinall in the early stages of their grappling contest.

There are more similarities between the two sports than one might expect. Professional rugby union players come in all shapes and sizes - as different positions require different builds. One thing they all share, though, is incredible upper body strength, like many fighters.

There are in fact a few instances where MMA and and rugby have crossed over, with athletes being competent at both. Former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski started out his athletic career as a semi-professional rugby player.

Per Sportskeeda, Volkanovski respresented the Warilla Gorillas in South Coast Rugby League before finding fame inside the Octagon. Elsewhere, former All Blacks' captain Tana Umaga holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Naturally, the act of striking is heavily frowned upon on the rugby pitch, but the sport has plenty in common with MMA in terms of physicality and attitude, especially in terms of the need to ground an opponent.

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor wouldn't be shy about letting his opponents know just how he felt about them on the field, while Hall of Famer Anderson Silva's lethal ability with his feet would likely make him an excellent full-back - with a boot that would allow him a route-one exit whenever needed. Khabib Nurmagomedov would have been a great flanker in a parallel universe too, working hard to be first to every ruck.

While the above is the stuff of fantasy, Aspinall's grappling match with Monye turned into a competitive duel. Although there's no bad blood between the pair, both are proud professionals are neither man wanted to give an inch on the mat.

Ugo Monye Put Tom Aspinall on the Ground During Their Grappling Exchange

The interim UFC heavyweight champion briefly found himself on the mat

Despite not having a background in grappling himself, or playing in a position where constant rucking (closest action to grappling) was necessary, Monye handles himself pretty well against Aspinall, showing just how naturally these skills translate between sports.

The beginning of the clip shows Monye rushing in for a takedown. Predictably, Aspinall was able to defend. However, to the credit of the former Harlequins man, the UFC fighter did end up on the floor when he tried to reverse Monye.

Aspinall was also frustrated briefly in his attempts to trip and throw Monye, although ultimately, the heavyweight's vast experience did tell as he ended up securing the mount position to end the exchange.

As TNT Sports presenter Adam Catterall pointed out when referring to Monye: "I’ll tell you what, he’s got some good techniques!" Even Aspinall himself had to admit that he was impressed with the ex-England star: "That was nice. Well done, mate, that was good," he declared.

Having won by knockout in eight of his nine UFC appearances, Aspinall has rarely had to use his grappling skills inside the Octagon. Despite that fact, the Salford-born fighter has some serious skills, as evidenced by his black belt in BJJ. He might not be about to swap the microphone for a career in MMA, but Monye should take real pride in his efforts against one of the best the UFC has to offer.