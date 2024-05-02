Highlights A UFC champion once worked as an Uber Eats driver during COVID three years ago.

The fighter revealed he had to send his family back home to Brazil while he stayed in America.

He was even delivering food just days before a major fight in the promotion.

Being a UFC fighter is never easy. Many have to sacrifice a lot in order to reach the pinnacle of the sport. One star in particular had to take up a job as an Uber Eats driver in order to provide for his family.

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja joined the promotion back in 2017 and already had a respectable professional record of 16-2.

By 2021, the Brazilian was already a top contender in the 125-pound division and had wins over the likes of Brandon Moreno and Manel Kape. However, being a fighter in MMA's biggest organisation just wasn't paying the bills.

That said, after winning the title via split decision in a rematch with Moreno at UFC 290 back in 2023, it's fair to say the 34-year-old is now comfortable financially. Having defended the title successfully back in December against Brandon Royval, the Brazilian is set to fight Steve Erceg at UFC 301 as he looks to retain his belt.

Alexandre Pantoja Reveals He Used To Work as an Uber Driver

He was working as a driver while preparing for a big fight

During COVID, Pantoja sent his family back home while he stayed in America to train. On his own for nearly a year, the 34-year-old used his spare time to raise funds as an Uber Eats delivery driver and was even dropping off food just days before his first fight with Royval.

"When Covid came I was renting a house with my family in the U.S. I didn’t have any fights, UFC closed the gates. Then, an opportunity came up to go to Abu Dhabi to fight Askar Askarov, and I lost. I had to send my wife and kids back to Brazil because I couldn’t pay the rent," he said.

“I moved back to the U.S. alone, and I fought Manel Kape, and I won. After the victory, it had been eight months without my family I made a down payment on my house. I got my green card and brought my family back. I spent a lot of money and I had a fight scheduled against Brandon Royval and I had no cash left.

“So, during this camp, I started to make Uber deliveries. That’s so crazy. Then, I hurt my ACL, but I still fought Royval after a long week of doing deliveries for Uber. I prayed to God to give me the strength to fight so I could get the purse to pay my bills. I won the fight and got a bonus. "Then, I seriously injured my knee, and the UFC contacted me to say, ‘Do you want to fight Brandon Moreno’? I said, ‘No, I need six months to recover’. That’s the history behind my story. People can see my gold, but don’t see my bad times. My wife and kids help me. That makes me humble; it’s something my opponents don’t have. You can train wrestling, jiu-jitsu, boxing, but you can’t train for hard times in your life.”

In the wins over Royval and Alex Perez, Pantoja secured back-to-back bonuses and is now living the dream after he struck gold in 2023.

The Brazilian Shares His Thoughts on Erceg

Pantoja isn't overestimating the Aussie at all

Despite being signed on to the UFC last year, Erceg has already impressed many and secured his crack at the title after knocking out Matt Schnell back in March.

While many are doubting him to get the job done at UFC 301, Pantoja is certainly not overestimating him. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Brazilian said: “I think I’m ready for that moment. You know, this is a fight I need, somebody fresh. Somebody that I will go to the gym and train a lot for.

“I like to feel a little scared about my opponent. I like to feel that because then I work so much more. I don’t like to go to the gym and feel like I can beat him very easily.

“I don’t think like that with Steve Erceg, he’s a strong guy. It’s not just about how he fights. He feels very calm in the Octagon. I can see that he enjoys the moment, doesn’t feel nervous and enjoys the pressure.”