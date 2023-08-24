Highlights Ronda Rousey, known for elevating women's MMA, is a ranked fighter with a dominant bantamweight run and a successful career in WWE.

Chuck Liddell's entertaining personality and fighting style brought MMA into the mainstream, making him an important figure in the rise of the UFC. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and had 16 of his 21 wins by KO.

Jose Aldo, the first UFC featherweight champion, left a huge legacy in the sport with his dominance at featherweight and his fights against some of the biggest names. Despite a famous defeat against Conor McGregor, he has since retired and switched to professional boxing.

The UFC has seen a boom in popularity in the modern era with some of the greatest fighters to have lived emerging through its ranks. Most of the high-level MMA athletes have worked under UFC president Dana White, with true superstars born including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and Brock Lesnar. It has been a golden era for the promotion which h as effectively monopolised the sport of MMA, and has even been suggested to have eclipsed boxing in recent times.

In true modern style, we have asked AI technology Chat GPT to help us rank the top ten fighters that have ever graced the UFC in its history. And the results have generated some interesting outcomes including the omission of one familiar face in McGregor.

10 Ronda Rousey

Coming in at tenth in the Chat GPT-powered rankings, Rousey became known for elevating the game of women's MMA in the promotion having a huge profile. The 36-year-old had an epic career in the cage, with her dominant bantamweight run seeing her crowned champion of the division which saw her platform rocket to the moon. Her fighting experience saw her earn a spot in wrestling promotion WWE, which has led to acting opportunities and more in a real legacy-defining career.

UFC record 6-2 Height 5 feet 6 inches Reach 66 inches Career earnings(disclosed) $4.038 million Stoopage ratio 100%

Rousey also became known for her signature armbar submission which saw her take out the likes of Miesha Tate and Liz Carmouche, but her career tailed off after back-to-back defeats against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. 'Rowdy' hasn't fought since 2016 but has frequently linked with a return, which could even further boost her up the rankings.

9 Chuck Liddell

Liddell has made the rankings for his superb stint in MMA where he is credited for bringing MMA into the mainstream in the US, with his entertaining personality and fighting style gripping a new wave of fans. The American star reigned as light-heavyweight champion in the pinnacle of his career, with 16 of his 21 MMA wins coming by KO in true delight for fans who love to see a big finish.

As a result of his time in the spotlight Liddell was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame after retiring in 2010, but returned in a one-off fight against rival Tito Ortiz in 2018 which he lost in dramatic fashion. Liddell left a huge legacy on the sport, and as mentioned has been labelled as a key reason for the rise of the UFC in the modern era.

UFC record 16-7 Height 6 feet 2 inches Reach 76.5 inches Career earnings (disclosed) $4.07 million Stoopage ratio 67%

8 Jose Aldo

Brazilian legend Aldo became the first UFC featherweight champion after it merged with WEC, and has left a huge legacy in the sport. Fighting in two divisions, the Brazilian star is regarded as one of the best to ever grace the octagon given his dominance at featherweight in addition to competing against some of the biggest names at the time. His arguably most famous fight came in defeat against Conor McGregor, where he was knocked out in record-breaking fashion, but he has since retired and made a switch to professional boxing.

UFC record 13-7 Height 5 feet 7 inches Reach 70 inches Career earnings (disclosed) $2.879 million Stoopage ratio 58%

7 Randy Couture

Couture joins another name on the list in Liddell as being deemed responsible for the re-emergence of MMA via the UFC in recent times. He had an incredible career which saw him become three-time UFC heavyweight champion and a two-time UFC light-heavyweight champion beating some of the best including Brock Lesnar, Chuck Liddell and Vitor Belfort.

UFC record 16-8 Height 6 feet 1 inches Reach 75 inches Career earnings (disclosed) $2.72 million Stoopage ratio 75%

'The Natural' became just the fourth fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, which saw him pick up 19 wins in MMA with 11 counted as stoppages. Couture excelled even at the back end of his career winning a title against Tim Sylvia at 43-years-old, which cemented his status as an all-time great.

6 Daniel Cormier

Cormier is considered a legend of the game, having won UFC titles at both heavyweight and light-heavyweight while taking part in some epic striking and wrestling battles against the world's best. 'DC' was known for his powerful style, which saw him rise to become a double-champion for just the second time in the company's history which secured his name in the record books alongside the likes of Conor McGregor.

UFC record 11-3 (1NC) Height 5 feet 11 inches Reach 72.5 inches Career earnings $4.306 million (disclosed) Stoopage ratio 63%

The UFC legend is now an analyst and regularly comes across his ex-rivals including Jon Jones who he failed to beat, but he pulled off some incredible wins over the likes of Anderson Silva and Stipe Miocic. However, the American decided to retire in 2020 after suffering back-to-back defeats against Miocic and was linked with a potential boxing appearance against Jake Paul but has elected to leave his time in the octagon behind him.

5 Khabib Nurmagomedov

One of the undefeated fighters on the list, Nurmagomedov had an incredible and dominant career in the octagon which was led by his sensational wrestling and submission skills. 'The Eagle' became known for his world-class ground game which was never beaten, and saw him retire as lightweight champion after defending his title twice.

The Russian star became primarily known for his epic rivalry with Conor McGregor, which saw the pair duel in the biggest pay-per-view event in the promotion's history. Nurmagomedov has forever been linked with a return rematch against the Irishman, but has since retired entirely from MMA after then coaching Islam Makhachev to mirror his dominance in the lightweight division. Many believe he is the most dominant of all-time alongside Jon Jones, but it remains to be seen how his career would have continued, if he had elected to remain in the sport despite the wishes of his late father Abdulmanap and his mother.

UFC record 13-0 Height 5 feet 10 inches Reach 70 inches Career earnings (disclosed) $21.72 million Stoopage ratio 53%

4 Demetrious Johnson

Johnson was a record-breaking fighter in the flyweight division, with his sensational technique and elite movement seeing him put together one of the most dominant spells in UFC history. 'DJ' has an incredible wrestling game, which saw him break several records for his takedown technique including being the first to land ten in three separate fights.

The 'Mighty Mouse' put the division on the map with his status as the inaugural champion, beating the likes of Henry Cejudo and Joseph Benavidez while sharing the spotlight with Adriano Moraes three times at the end of his career in an epic trilogy where he retired after two successive wins and moved to ONE Championship.

Several outlets regularly list him as the No.1 but Chat GPT has favoured the dominance of other fighters seeing him positioned in fourth.

UFC record 15-2-1 Height 5 feet 3 inches Reach 66 inches Career earnings (disclosed) $2.46 million Stoopage ratio 52%

3 Georges St-Pierre

St Pierre is a true fan favourite and once again his dominance in the welterweight division earns him a leading spot on the list, having reigned as king of the weight class three times before also conquering the middleweight division and earning the belt. The Canadian holds the record for the most UFC title bout wins, and even holds the record for the second-longest title stint with over 2,000 days as champion.

UFC record 20-2 Height 5 feet 11 inches Reach 76 inches Career earnings (disclosed) $7.037 million Stoopage ratio 40%

'GSP' received a mountain of accolades and is regularly included in the debate for greatest of all-time among current athletes, which is down to some of his great wins over the likes of Michael Bisping, BJ Penn and Carlos Condit. At the back end of his MMA stint, he relinquished his title and decided to retire with an incredible legacy and has only ever entertained returns to competition in the form of grappling matches.

2 Anderson Silva

Arguably one of the most popular fighters in the UFC history, Silva put together an incredible and long career which saw him span as middleweight champion for the longest time in the promotion's history at over 2400 days. 'The Spider' had a record-breaking career with 16 victories in that spell, which has seen him declared as the greatest of all-time by UFC president Dana White.

During his time in the octagon, Silva beat some of his fellow greats including Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson but the back end of his career became plagued by losses against the likes of Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya and Michael Bisping. The Brazilian showed elite striking and brilliant composure in the cage as part of his unique fighting style, before retiring and going on to compete in the boxing ring, touching gloves with the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Jake Paul.

UFC record 17-7 (1NC) Height 6 feet 2 inches Reach 77.5 inches Career earnings (disclosed) $4.857 million Stoopage ratio 83%

1 Jon Jones

The leader of the pack is still an active fighter and has shown dominance like never before in his career, and he is known as 'Bones'. The current UFC heavyweight champion has had a simply incredible stint in the UFC with his dominance in the light-heavyweight division unmatched as he fought and beat pretty much any contender to step up to the plate.

UFC record 21-1 (NC) Height 6 feet 4 inches Reach 84.5 inches Career earnings (disclosed) $23 million Stoopage ratio 53%

After a hiatus away from the cage due to personal issues and problems outside the cage, Jones has since gone on to become a two-division champion and will continue to defend his title before considering retirement later this year. His sensational style of heavy striking and elite wrestling is a lethal combination for any challenger who has stepped up, with the likes of Ciryl Gane, Vitor Belfort, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen all falling to his dominance.