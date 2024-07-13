Highlights Frustration mounts with Conor McGregor's extended absence from the Octagon.

UFC commentator Jon Anik is "frustrated" and "exhausted" at the inactivity, which he stresses is out of McGregor's control due to injuries.

Those frustrations will likely continue as McGregor may not fight Michael Chandler until December.

Conor McGregor's continued spell on the sidelines is beginning to frustrate UFC commentator Jon Anik, who told MMA Junkie this week that the former two-weight UFC champion remains a hugely-competitive person and expects him to compete in a series of fights that make his "yacht life" that much more enjoyable.

As things stand, McGregor was supposed to return to the Octagon on June 29 for a lightweight fight against Michael Chandler. However, a broken pinky toe saw him withdraw from the contest on late notice, leaving the UFC to scramble to find a solution and bring Alex Pereira into the main event against Jiri Prochazka. Chandler told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters that night that he believed he'd know more about when their rearranged fight would be within a week of UFC 303. Yet, two weeks into July, and we're none-the-wiser for when the Irishman will even fight.

It's taken a toll on Anik. "I'm just exhausted," he said.

Anik: 'It's Not Easy Being The Biggest Superstar'

McGregor's issues are largely out of his control, too, he said

Conor McGregor last fought July, 2021 in the third installment of his rivalry with Dustin Poirier, but the contest was waved off after one full round via doctor's stoppage because of a broken leg injury McGregor suffered. It is now three years since he's competed.

Anik was swift to say he wasn't hating on McGregor, but said he's just "exhausted" and "frustrated" by the fighter's inactivity. "I think a lot of this has been out of his control," he said. "It’s not always easy being the biggest superstar in mixed martial arts. It certainly isn’t easy when you snap your leg in half, and then obviously he had a setback in this most recent training camp."

He continued: "He’s going to enjoy the yacht life a whole lot more with a couple more MMA [wins], or at the very least fights – high-profile fights and the mixed martial artists in there."

"The professional athlete in there, the competitor in there, is such that I expect him to try to come back and fight a couple of times here in short order. I’ve been very wrong before. … There’s no recreational activity or boxing ring that is going to do for him, what a win over Michael Chandler and some of these other guys can do."

McGregor vs Chandler Could Still Happen

It's linked to The Sphere, but likely won't be until the end of the year

Chandler had talked about the possibility of the UFC rescheduling his fight with McGregor for UFC 306, which is the Riyadh Season-sponsored show that takes place at the $2.3 billion The Sphere venue in Las Vegas. This, though, is unlikely due to exorbitant costs already tied to the production of the event. UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley could fight No.1-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili, while Max Holloway could challenge UFC featherweight king Ilia Topuria.

October, meanwhile, has two pay-per-view events but McGregor won't likely headline a card in Utah, and the Abu Dhabi show could feature Islam Makhachev and/or Khamzat Chimaev. That leaves November, which is the month Jon Jones is rumored to come back in against Stipe Miocic, and December — the UFC's last big event of the year, typically in Las Vegas.

Considering the above, Anik's frustrations will likely continue to the build-up to Christmas, at least.