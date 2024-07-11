Highlights Jon Anik aspires to be a UFC matchmaker, but admits he may be underqualified for the role.

UFC broadcaster Jon Anik is a favorite among UFC fans. He's highly respected and a staple at most UFC events. He's been so highly touted that many people have pinned him as the next man to hold UFC president Dana White's job as the face of the UFC when White eventually retires. But there's another job that Anik has his eyes on and it's not a head-honcho role. Instead, he'd love to be a matchmaker.

Jon Anik Says He'd Love Nothing More Than to Make UFC Fights

Jon Anik doesn't think he's qualified to be a matchmaker.

Apr 23, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jorge Masvidal (L) talks with UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik (R) during weigh-ins for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“For me, as a diehard professional sports fan, it is the absolute dream to be in operations, or to be a general manager,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “I would love nothing more than to be offered a matchmaker job and to put the microphone down. I just think I’m a little bit underqualified, while also trying to stay in my lane.

He says if it were to happen he'd want to learn from the UFC matchmakers, legends Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby.

He continued, “I don’t think I wouldn’t be able to do it. I would want to invest myself in that world and learn from Mick (Maynard) and Sean (Shelby). Certainly, I’ve gained invaluable insight, having called as many UFC fights and having been through as many fighter meetings. It’s not to suggest I don’t have credentials that I don’t think could help that process. But I have not necessarily watched MMA from a scouting perspective. I haven’t negotiated contracts. There’s just certain things that I think in a broad sense go into the job that I’m underqualified for, but yeah, if they want to change my job title and bring in somebody else to crack a mic – I’m listening.”

At this stage of his career though, Anik is happy. He's keeping his options open. “Only God knows (what happens in the future),” Anik said. “I have the job that I want. Who knows what my relative happiness would be if I was in a different capacity? I’m just speaking in broad terms. Being an executive or somebody in operations and talent relations for a major sports organization or promotion or team, is tremendously appealing to me.”

Jon Anik Weighs in on Conor McGregor's Future in the UFC

Jon Anik says Conor McGregor is enjoying the yacht life.

Everyone wants to know what's going on with Conor McGregor, none more than Anik himself. We were all expecting to see McGregor at UFC 302 but an injury forced him out of the bout. Anik isn't so sure he will ever fight again. "I guess I'm frustrated, that's probably the right verb when it comes to some of Conor McGregor's inactivity. But largely a lot of this has been out of his control... I've got to stay consistent in terms of my thesis statement on Conor, it's that he's gonna enjoy the yacht life a whole lot more with a couple more MMA scalps, or at the very least fights, high-profile fights."