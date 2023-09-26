Highlights Despite being out of action for an extended period, Conor McGregor's return to the UFC is highly anticipated.

McGregor's next opponent is expected to be Michael Chandler, but a date has not been confirmed.

McGregor's recent punch machine attempt took place as he remains in full training ahead of a return.

Conor McGregor always receives attention wherever he goes and has become one of the biggest stars in sport due to his career fighting in the UFC. The Irishman rose to become double-champion in a phenomenal career in the cage, which has seen him take part in huge pay-per-view events including his UFC clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and even a boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor has been out of action for an extended period of time after breaking his leg in a trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier, but his return remains one of the most anticipated in sport despite his absence. As he continues to take his time away from UFC competition, the 34-year-old decided to take on a much easier opponent in the punch machine, with fans eagerly awaiting news to see when his planned comeback clash with Michael Chandler will be scheduled.

When will Conor McGregor return to the UFC?

Conor McGregor has not fought since losing for the second time consecutively to Poirier in 2021 having gone through extensive rehabilitation to return from a broken leg, but he is now back in full training with fans eagerly awaiting news. However, despite confirming his next opponent will be Michael Chandler after their stint in The Ultimate Fighter, a date has yet to be confirmed with McGregor currently ineligible to compete given he is outside the USADA drug testing pool.

The Irishman is required under rules to have been in for six months to compete, and it is unclear if he has yet re-registered, so he can secure his contest with Chandler. Despite having penciled in his return showdown with the American, many have wondered if he will even return to the octagon at all or if he will come back against another opponent such as Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor's previous punch machine attempt

McGregor last made an attempt to take on the machine before his boxing fight with Mayweather, which was a hugely successful event and saw him make his debut in the boxing ring. Although the fight didn't go as plan with the Irishman stopped in the tenth round by the boxing legend, he had decided beforehand to test his power on a less illusive target in an arcade style area.

He took a run-up to the machine and hit it with his weaker left hand landing a booming hook which scored him a mammoth 932 which smashed the previous set record on it which stood at 930. This was regularly put up against current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones who had hit a much lower score on a separate machine on a show, which put McGregor in a good light and saw him boast in typically brash fashion.

Conor McGregor hits new score on punch machine

While taking time out of the cage, McGregor has once again been busy and is clearly enjoying himself as he spends time in pubs, with this specific video seeing him holding a glass of whiskey as he posed for the camera. McGregor still looks in good shape having put on a huge amount of weight since breaking his leg, with an eye on a return at 170lb having previously competed 15lb below in the lightweight division.

Conor McGregor stats Fights 28 Wins 22 Losses 6 KO ratio 19 (86%) Weight Lightweight Best win Jose Aldo

McGregor decided to once again go with his left hand as he landed a booming hook on the latest machine that he has taken on, but the score did not live up to his previous record. The one set on the machine stood at 878, and his came down to 860 which was not quite good enough. It fell short of his previous score by nearly 100. And although it realistically symbolises simply nothing given it is an arcade game, it is noticeable in general that McGregor's form has declined.