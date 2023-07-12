Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who is currently a coach on The Ultimate Fighter, got a little carried away and ended up dropping one of his own fighters in Landon Quinones during a sparring session.

McGregor has become a coach for The Ultimate Fighter season 31 while nursing a leg injury, and during the series he is putting his fighters up against fellow UFC fighter Michael Chandler, who will be McGregor's next opponent with a fight rumored to take place after the season has reached its climax, however, Dana White is yet to confirm what event will have this fight on the fight card.

McGregor was last in the Octagon when he faced Dustin Poirier on the 10th of July at UFC 264. The Irishman lost that fight via technical knockout in round one after the cageside doctor stopped the fight. The Notorious had a broken tibia, which rendered him unable to continue, and since then, he has undergone physical therapy for almost 18 months before getting back into a gym.

Conor McGregor spars and drops his own fighter

Quinones did say that sparring with someone like Conor McGregor was a learning experience, and the lessons learned in that round have not only made him a better fighter physically, but also a smarter fighter mentally.

However, he did admit in the video, which can be seen above, that he wasn't expecting such a serious sparring session with the Irishman, and that he was pretty surprised when he threw a couple of 'power shots' his way.

Coach Conor showed very little sympathy, however, when his fighter went down clutching his middrift, telling him to get up and fight through the pain.

Conor McGregor's Ultimate Fighter record is not good

McGregor at the time of the incident was 6-0 down in the series, with Chandler's Jason Knight coming up against Quinones in the penultimate quarter-final of the season.

Knight ended up helping coach Chandler improve his record to 7-0 over McGregor's fighters with a quick submission victory over Quinones, which raises the question, did McGergor end up costing his own team?

One thing that has been learned from The Ultimate Fighter this season is McGregor is a much better fighter then he is a coach, and if the 7-0 defeat is anything to go by, then McGregor could be looking at yet another defeat in his UFC career very soon at the hands of Chandler.

Next week, Team Chandler’s No. 1 ranked bantamweight Hunter Azure comes up against Team McGregor’s Rico DiSciullo.

Defeat for McGregor would ensure that Chandler has completed a clean sweep on his rival and would win the series 8-0, which would be a first in Ultimate Fighter history.

However, McGregor remains positive that his fighter will be the winner and the 8-0 possibility will vanish the minute Azure hits the floor.

One thing is for certain, coaching within the UFC does not look to be in McGregor's future, especially if he injures his own fighters.