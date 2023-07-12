Uncertainty has arisen between Conor McGregor and The Ultimate Fighter producers for what happens if Team McGregor loses every fight after going 0-7 in the latest episode this week.

With just one fight left, there's a real strong chance that the Irishman could be whitewashed and lose 8-0 to his rival Michael Chandler, leaving the producers with decisions to make with regards to the season going forward.

Conor McGregor's woes on The Ultimate Fighter

McGregor’s time as a coach on TUF has been overshadowed by a historic string of losses, seven to be precise.

In the latest episode of TUF, Team McGregor picked up their seventh straight loss after Landon Quinones was submitted in the first round by Chandler's fighter Jason Knight.

During the fight, Quinones went for double-leg takedown, but Knight managed to counter by putting Quinones into a triangle choke.

Knight said after the fight: “You shouldn’t have gone for that takedown, boy.”

Conor McGregor faces bad TUF record

If Team Chandler gets another victory it will be the first time on TUF that a coach has achieved a clean sweep.

If this does happen, McGregor will have no fighters to mentor with the programme's executive producer even suggesting that some of Team Chandler may have to go over to Team McGregor.

Given what has happened so far in the series, we can't imagine too many would happily swap Chandler as their coach for McGregor.

McGregor asked Dana White: “What happens if it’s a clean sweep?”

Executive producer Gary DeFranco replied: “Well it’s never happened before. We will see if anybody wants to go over from the other team.”

This response left McGregor punching the cage in anger.

White said during the TUF: ”Team McGregor is now 0-7, and you can see it starting to weigh on Conor.

“He came over and asked me what happens if his team loses every quarter-final fight and I said honestly I don't know.

“It’s crazy because it’s never happened in 30 seasons of The Ultimate Fighter. If his team loses the next fight we might have to change things up for the semi-finals.”

Michael Chandler taunts Conor McGregor after going 0-7

Chandler took to social media to taunt Team McGregor for losing another fight.

Chandler tweeted: “What happens if there is a clean sweep? Fire up the jet…that’s what…”

The history of beef between McGregor and Chandler

McGregor and Chandler’s hatred for one another has been very well documented on TUF so far. In an earlier episode, the former threatened to break the latter's nose following one of his fighters losing a fight.

White teased the multiple clashes between McGregor and Chandler back at UFC 285.

Speaking after UFC 285, White said: “Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show.

"They do not like each other now, a lot of s*** went down. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens.

“The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old, boys. I would’ve been in there sooner back in the old days but not good, there was a lot of s*** that went down."