The Ultimate Fighter, a renowned reality TV series in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), is never short of drama, and season 31 has been no exception.

In the most recent episode, the spotlight was again cast on Conor McGregor, as the two-weight former world champion engaged in a heated exchange with members of Michael Chandler’s team after narrowly avoiding a 'clean sweep' at the quarter-final stage of the show.

As one of the most recognisable and charismatic figures in MMA, McGregor serves as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter, pitting himself up against Chandler to find a potential new star of the sport.

The Ultimate Fighter: McGregor vs Chandler

Although the Irishman’s quick wit and gift of the gab has brought excitement, anticipation, and a heap of controversy to the show, his coaching skills have left a fair amount to be desired.

The progression of the season in recent weeks has seen Chandler have a clear edge, securing victory after victory. By the semi-finals, a 'clean sweep' of eight straight wins for Team Chandler appeared imminent, which would have been a humbling blow for McGregor and his fighters.

Staring down the barrel of humiliation, Team McGregor was rescued by Rico Di Sciullo’s devastating knockout of Hunter Azure. Against the odds, a huge right hand by the Boston native dropped Azure to the canvas, before a double fisted hammer blow ended the bout.

It might have been born more out of relief than anything else, but McGregor simply couldn’t hide his delight.

While Di Sciullo’s victory was being announced by the fight referee, the notorious legend of MMA bounded around the Octagon with his familiar cocksure bravado before turning his attention to Team Chandler.

Conor McGregor fumes with Team Chandler

"I love KO's! Who doesn't love KO's?" The Irishman energetically barked at the opposing fighters.

"F****** holding onto each other yous are in here for two f****** rounds. You think closed guard top after two rounds and the fight is over? There’s a lot of unfinished fights here."

His provocative words drew an angry reaction from Roosevelt Roberts and Jason Knights of Team Chandler, who were watching from outside the cage, standing on a balcony with the rest of their teammates.

"You're mad your boy got tapped,” snapped back Roberts, referring to Kurt Holobaugh’s submission of Lee Hammond in the previous week. “Put me in there with him, and I'll beat his a**!"

Never one to back down, McGregor went on: “You know what they call yous? Team ‘here today, gone tomorrow’.”

This dramatic showdown will undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement and intrigue to the show as we move into the semi-final stage. All of McGregor’s hopes now rest on the shoulders of bantamweight Di Sciullo, who will fight Brad Katona of Team Chandler next.

Regardless of the outcome, McGregor's passionate outburst showcased that the unwavering flame of a true fighter still burns strongly within him.

We can surely expect to see more outrageous moments from him on The Ultimate Fighter over the coming weeks, before his much anticipated fight with Chandler later in the year... hopefully!