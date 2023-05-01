The Notorious Conor McGregor has taken to social media this morning with a series of new images showing off his muscular physique captioned with emojis of a telephone and a bomb.

The 34-year-old Irishman looks extremely jacked in these series of images where he is flexing for not only the camera, but for his fans around the world.

The images show McGregor on the phone in the first two images, followed by two more images of him simply flexing his muscles.

Images: New photos of Conor McGregor's physique

Conor McGregor's absense from UFC & body transformation

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since July 2021 where he faced up against Dustin Poirier for the third time at UFC 264, and was forced to retire at the end of round 1 due to sustaining a broken leg.

After spending two years away from the UFC Octagon, it is likely that McGregor will be making his return in 2023 with a comeback bout against Michael Chandler as the two fighters will be the coaches for Team McGregor and Team Chandler respectively in this season’s The Ultimate Fighter.

It is thought that this fight is likely to take place between September and December.

McGregor himself confirmed his return to fighting after a long absence back in October 2022, where he went on an Instagram Live and said: “I’ll be back soon.”

Thanks to the images he has uploaded, it is very clear to see that in his recovery from the lower leg injury, he has been packing on the muscle, appearing to look much bulkier.

According to some images he posted in 2021 and 2022, McGregor claimed to be “190 lbs of granite,” a marked increase in weight considering he weighed in at 156lbs for his trilogy fight with Poirier. However, he has since suggested publicly that he will cut back down to the 170lb region for any upcoming bouts.

Fans across the internet have had their say in what they think of McGregor’s new images with most seemingly being excited about the possibility they will see him fight again soon.

One fan on Twitter commented: “Starting to look more like Conor McGregor,” while another added: “This comeback gonna be filthy.”

One other Twitter user got their opinion across in three simple words: “The MMA goat.”

On Instagram, however, some are having fun with the images, instead choosing to see the humour that comes with posing as if you’re on the phone, and create some meme captions completely unrelated to MMA.

One comment in particular that has received a bit of attention is: "Me when I have a call with my mom in front of my crush.”

With a Netflix special titled “McGregor Forever” premiering on the 17th of May, and a new series of The Ultimate Fighter releasing on the 30th of May with Team McGregor going up against Team Chandler, a lot is coming up for the mixed martial artist.

Let’s just hope that an eagerly anticipated return to the Octagon is also on the list.