Conor McGregor has released some pictures showing off how his physique has changed over his career, and the difference is staggering.

The Notorious One tweeted snaps of him in April 2013, when he debuted in UFC, and April this year, along with the caption, 'Featherweight to Super Heavyweight' and the two pictures could not be more different.

April 2013 shows McGregor, while still having the facial hair, as just your usual standard, slim, untested fighter. At this point in his career, he was just starting out in Dana White's company in the featherweight division, with two fights that year, wins over Marcus Brimage and Max Holloway.

He became the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously (featherweight and lightweight).

McGregor suffered a broken leg fighting Dustin Poirier in 2018, and also injured the metatarsal bones in his foot before a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Early in his career, he also tore his ACL.

The gains in his physique have not gone unnoticed by his rivals either.

Conor McGregor's physique from featherweight to super heavyweight

Bantamweight star Sean O'Malley commented on his podcast: "Is his head getting bigger by the month? Bro his whole body. He's transformed like no one I've ever seen. At 145lb, fighting Jose Aldo, to present day. He's transformed. It's wild to see his face, his head looks huge. Is that from supplements? It ain't from cheese, that Irish cheese."

Also, McGregor has in the past been accused of photoshopping pictures of his transformed physique.

Fitness YouTuber 'More Plates More Dates' claimed last year that McGregor's physique appeared bigger than he was naturally capable of reaching. He said during a discussion of McGregor's weight on his YouTube channel: "He is a transformed human, seemingly unrecognisable. He literally looks like Dorian Yates reincarnated from years ago.

"Some of these photos he's been dropping of his absurd physique. Some of them look suspiciously photoshopped to me, that's how cranked this guy looks right now. Relative to what I believe, he's naturally capable of."

McGregor, in response, insisted: "No, I'm just that much of a brick wall that I'm camouflaged with the brick wall in the back."

The brick wall refers to a photo of McGregor that the YouTuber was commenting on.

The stock photo which McGregor tweeted is a world away from how he looks these days, with the facial hair now a lot darker, and tattoos over his muscle-filled midsection.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

He is clearly still in great shape, despite some injuries, ahead of the new season of 'The Ultimate Fighter', in which he will lead a team against a group led by Michael Chandler, ahead of a bout between the pair.

His clash with Chandler, however, could be thrown into doubt. He still needs to be re-entered into the USADA drug-testing pool for a minimum of six months before he can return to the UFC.

McGregor insists that he is ready to go, claiming that 'I am already in the pool,' and that fight fans should 'save the date' for his highly-anticipated comeback.