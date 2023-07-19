Conor McGregor avoided a catastrophic clean sweep on The Ultimate Fighter as his protégé Rico Di Sciullio picked up the team's first win of the season last night.

McGregor and his team were one defeat away from setting an unwanted reality TV record of losing in eight straight episodes.

The Notorious pinned his hopes on bantamweight Di Sciullio in the final episode before knockout rounds, but he faced a tough fight with Michael Chandler's number one seed Hunter Azure.

What happened on the latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter?

Di Sciullio started the fight well, landing some good leg kicks and hard elbows that opened a cut on his opponent's head.

But Azure was unfazed by the blood gushing from his head, taking McGregor's fighter down and landing some elbows of his own.

The American Azure controlled the remainder of the round, but was a bloody-mess walking back to his stool in-between rounds, something McGregor picked up on by saying: "Let's go Rico, he's cut up bad there!"

Di Sciullio picked up on the advice from McGregor and took the centre of the Octagon to start the second round, pinning Azure on the back foot by landing a big overhand right.

Just seconds passed before Di Sciullio dropped Azure with a right hand, finishing the fight and securing the win with a devesting double-hammer fist as his opponent lay flat on the canvas.

The double-hammer first drew the attention of fans on Twitter, with one saying: "Such a devastating follow-up shot, double Donkey Kong out here."

Another said: "The hulk smash was bada**."

UFC boss Dana White was impressed by the knockout, saying: "Holy s***! That was a great f****** fight man."

Rico is the only member of McGregor's team to advance to the knockout stages of the competition, and the Irishman had high praise for his fighter, saying: "I saw a lot of skill in Rico, a lot of will. A lot of drive, I knew he was going to do well in the competition.

"It was a lovely shot that put him out, so it was a great win for us. I was very, very happy."

At the end of the episode, McGregor exchanged words with Team Chandler's Roosevelt Roberts about several fights in the competition.

McGregor said: "I love KO's! Who doesn't love KO's? 'F****** holding onto each other yous are in here for two f****** rounds.

"You think closed guard top after two rounds the fight is over? There are a lot of unfinished fights in here."

Roberts fired back by replying: "You're mad your boy [Lee Hammond] got tapped. Put me in there with him, and I'll beat his a**!"

Will McGregor vs Chandler happen?

There has certainly been alot of tension this season between McGregor and Chandler, the Irishman has insisted the pair have agreed to fight in December, despite the UFC star yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool.

The former two-weight world champion reassured fans that his comeback fight will not be delayed until 2024 in a now-deleted tweet, replying to a fan who questioned him about a fight date.

McGregor simply replied "December" before also tweeting an emoji of Santa Claus.