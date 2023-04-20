Conor McGregor just can't let the rumours of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov die down, recently referring to his rival as a 'fat b**** with t***.'

The Notorious One lost to Khabib at UFC 229 back in 2018, with the Russian then retiring undefeated two years later, but that hasn't stopped the heated feud from continuing, mainly because of the Irishman.

Since The Eagle's retirement, McGregor, while dismissing talk of a rematch between the pair, refuses to just let the rivalry end, with repeated comments about Khabib's weight.

What has been said recently between Conor McGregor and Khabib?

Only in March this year, McGregor, via Twitter, took aim at Khabib and his team, tweeting: "Firaz Zihabi is a douchebag. Trevor Wittman is a pad man. Javier Mendez [Khabib's coach] is a fat lick a** kick boxer, Mike Brown is a smelly p****, Greg Jackson got caught up, the system of coach Kavanagh is now shining through. In years to come the world will know what we have been at."

To this, Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz responded: "Javier Mendez trained Khabib to beat the s*** out of you and took your soul away. Mike Brown trained Dustin Poirier to level you back-to-back. Trevor is your worst nightmare because you would not even look at Justin, grow up."

Abdelaziz went on: "Hey, one more thing before I ignore your a**. If it was not for Herb Dean on October 6 when you guys fought you would have been dead, you have to be happy you still alive you should be grateful to him, he spared your life. You will always be our b****."

Now, McGregor, never one to let a rival get the better of him verbally, has taken aim at The Eagle once again in a comment to a tweet he posted recently.

Conor McGregor's latest tweet abusing Khabib

McGregor initially asked: "Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed through? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And it’s stupid. Train hard. Fight hard. Earn your dough. And then enjoy it. God bless."

One comment on the tweet argued that McGregor 'still owed his fight purse to Khabib after that mauling,' to which McGregor simply replied: "Khabib is a fat b**** with t*** now, lad."

It is unclear what Khabib and his team will make of this latest outburst from McGregor, who is currently preparing for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, in which he will lead a team against a group led by Michael Chandler, with a fight between McGregor and Chandler also upcoming.

One option, after The Ultimate Fighter concludes this latest season, could see McGregor take on a protégé of Khabib in Islam Makhachev. A fight which The Eagle could well have a vested interest in after the latest outburst from McGregor.