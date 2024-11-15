UFC 309 is on the horizon, with the event set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday the 16th of November, and Dana White has massively increased the hype for the night.

During the press conference for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, the main event at UFC 309, the CEO said that the winner of this heavyweight title fight should “absolutely fight” Tom Aspinall next, an answer that saw the crowd erupt in cheers and brought almost everyone to their feet. Not only that, but the audience then went into a chant of “TOMMY, TOMMY”, showing their desire for a title fight for the Brit.

Jones heads into this fight as the UFC heavyweight champion, but last made an appearance in the Octagon in March 2023, when he was victorious over Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant heavyweight title. Miocic, meanwhile, comes into this fight with his last contest being a knockout defeat to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

Jones’ record heading into UFC 309 is 27-1-0, with Miocic holding a record of 20-4-0. As for Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion, his last bout was in July, when he defeated Curtis Blaydes to retain his title and improve his record to 15-3-0.

Looking at Jones’ reaction to the cheering from the fans, he told the crowd to “knock it off” with a smile on his face as the chant of “Tommy” rang across the arena. A lot of the build-up to this fight has seen Jones deflect questions about Aspinall, as he has said he has no interest in facing off against the 31-year-old Brit. The American even refused to do an interview with TNT Sports, as he knew it would be all about the British interim champ.

Speaking about White’s comments and the crowd’s reaction, Jones said: “I have no reaction. Right now I am focused on Saturday. That’s the biggest thing for me right now… I did a really long press conference yesterday. I feel like I broke it down for everyone, exactly how I felt (about Aspinall).”

Of course, Dana White did not say that Jon Jones should fight Aspinall, but said the winner of Jones’ fight should fight the Brit. The attention White’s comments have brought to the heavyweight champion shows how heavy a favourite he is heading into UFC 309. Miocic, meanwhile, seemed quite muted in his reaction to the comments, producing only a small smirk when the crowd erupted into cheers.

Jon Jones' professional MMA record (as of 15/11/24) 29 fights 27 wins 1 loss By knockout 10 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

If the expected outcome does come to fruition and Jones is victorious over Miocic, it seems that Dana White will be up against it to make the Jones/Aspinall fight happen. With Jones seemingly against the fight but the fans so desperate for it, the president will have to pull out some strong negotiation skills to convince the heavyweight champion to fight Aspinall.

Of course, if Miocic causes the upset and defeats Jones in New York, fans may be less excited about Aspinall’s potential title fight, but it will still be a deserving opportunity for the Brit.