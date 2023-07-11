Images surfaced on social media on Saturday night showing an x-ray of lightweight UFC star Dan Hooker’s broken arm.

Now, images have emerged of an x-ray of Hooker's cheekbone, which also got broken during his fight at UFC 290.

Dan Hooker at UFC 290

The New Zealander came away the victor in his bout with Jalin Turner. The 33-year-old, however, was left soaked in blood after the bout, with his recently bleached-blonde hair turned red.

However, the Kiwi laughed off the injury during his interview with Joe Rogan, claiming the arm injury was ‘just a scratch.’

Hooker was not at the post-fight press conference, instead being transported to hospital.

On Monday, Hooker revealed that he went back and re-watched the fight to find out when his injuries occurred.

What has Dan Hooker said about his injuries?

“I think it was a front kick in the first round that I think might have put a little crack in it [the broken arm],” Hooker said on The MMA Hour.

“If you look at it, just as round two starts, I look down at my arm because it's not responding the way I want it to, and then in the second [round], he lands a couple more kicks and I think that breaks it.”

Continuing to say: “I felt it in the second. I was like, 'Something's up here'. I couldn't feel my right hand, and then it wasn't until the third round, I dropped him and I tried to finish him, I was following up with punches, and it was one punch, and I was like, I'm going to throw my right hand anyways.”

“I threw my right and I felt it completely go out of place. My whole right arm just went dead.”

Despite getting the win, Hooker had several moments during the bout when he was hit clean - including a devastating head kick that landed flush in the second round.

The Kiwi explained that he couldn't block the kick because of his compromised arm.

“Second round, he booted me in the head — I would have liked to get my hand there, but it just didn't do what it was told,” Hooker said.

Adding to that, Hooker says he will be getting surgery to both his arm and face this week, but hopes to be back in the Octagon soon.

“[The broken arm is] pretty sore. But what are you going to do about it?” Hooker said.

“We'll get it all fixed up and back to 100 percent in no time.”

Hooker, now considered a veteran, had actually lost four of his last five bouts before the clash, however, he will be looking to continue the momentum built at UFC 290 in his next bout.

A potential date for Hooker would be the 9th of September at UFC 293, which will take place in Sydney, Australia.

The New Zealander will no doubt be itching to fight so close to his home country, however, this entirely depends on how he recovers as eight weeks may be too little time for such injuries to heal.