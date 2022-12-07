Highlights UFC has become a global promotion valued at $12.3 billion, making superstars out of fighters.

Dana White's comments on football have sparked controversy.

UFC in 2024 will feature the return of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, showcasing high-profile talent.

UFC has become a global sport under the stewardship of Dana White, taking the cage fighting promotion to unprecedented levels. As of 2024, the UFC was valued at $12.3 billion after the company merged with the WWE under the Endeavour banner, showing us all just how much hard work has gone into making it into the phenomenon that it is today, with the sport responsible for making global superstars out of fighters.

Understandably, White has dedicated his life to the sport of MMA, so will be biased towards his own organisation, but his surprising comments about football have not left much to be desired. It is understandable that football (soccer) is not a main sport yet in the US, but White's comments have stirred some unsavoury reactions from fans of the world's most global sport.

White was talking on a podcast and discussed the sport of football, comparing it to his UFC brand. The clip from five years ago has re-emerged and gone viral on social media given the nature of his claims. No sport will be enjoyed by everyone. Some people can’t stand any sport whatsoever, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve credit when credit is due.

Football has attracted some of the biggest viewership figures ever recorded in sport with 1.5 billion people tuning in for the World Cup final 2022 between Argentina and France. But one of the viewers was not White, who wasn’t afraid to give his brutally honest assessment of the sport, although he is likely to be in a minority with this latest controversial opinion.

“Soccer? That is a whole other ball game. I can’t stand soccer, I think that it’s the least talented sport on earth. There’s a reason that three-year-olds can play soccer okay? You run around and kick a ball. You wouldn’t say that if you were in Brazil, dude I’d say this in any country ever. When you’re playing a game where the net is this big right, and the score is 3-1, are you s**ting me right now? Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big?”

Dana White and the UFC in 2024

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones look set to return

It is set to be yet another big year for UFC president White and his MMA promotion, with both of his main superstars Jon Jones and Conor McGregor set to return after hiatuses from the octagon. It will also be an opportunity for the company to showcase their talent with the UFC 300 pay-per-view also scheduled for 2024, which has seen some of the most high-profile talent including Brock Lesnar linked to a fight.

McGregor is expected to return against Michael Chandler for the first time since losing his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, in what could be again one of the leading pay-per-view events, while Jones is set to take on heavyweight all-timer Stipe Miocic with retirement potentially on his mind. White is always finding new ways to innovate the brand, and now with the backing of Endeavour it could be taken to new heights.