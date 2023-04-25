Dana White has taken to Instagram to show off his full one-year body transformation, and safe to say it's absolutely incredible.

In a remarkable turn of events, White has turned his life around after a vital meeting with a doctor, where he was told that he would have just over 10 years to live, and ever since that moment he has been hitting the gym and working hard on other parts of his life.

Even though he has not suffered from any major illness, doctors and morality experts revealed that he only had just over a decade to live, which motivated the UFC president to get fitter and healthier. Who can blame him, right?!

Ever since he was delivered that desperate news, he turned to the gym and worked his socks off by working out regularly, and he made other changes in his lifestyle as well, including his diet.

Image: Dana White's one-year body transformation

White has a body that would be the envy of most fighters, as from the image that he posted, we can see that he has a six-pack, a bulging chest, and thick arms, which suggests that he would compete well in the UFC now if he had his chance to do so.

White appears to be in the best shape of his life and the talk from the doctor seems to have given him a new lease of life at the age of 53, even though his ability to transform his body may have been forced upon him as the doctor urged him to make changes to his lifestyle in order to live for longer.

What has Dana White said about his physical wellbeing?

“First of all, the thing that freaked me out the most was: he did my blood work—I didn’t tell this guy jack sh** about me, my medical history, what was going on with me personally—he told me everything that was wrong with me,” he said in October last year.

“Sh** that I didn’t even tell my wife. Told me what was wrong with me, told me everything that was wrong with me, from my blood work.

“So he says, ‘If you do what I tell you to do for the next 10 weeks, I promise you I’ll change your whole life’. So I’m one of these people that, if I set my mind to do something, I absolutely do it.

“So I did everything he said, to the letter. I lost 30 pounds. My legs were so f***** up 13 weeks ago, I couldn’t tie my shoes. I couldn’t bend over to tie my shoes, because my legs were f***** up. I could barely walk some days.”