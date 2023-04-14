Dana White, UFC president, has recently undergone a dramatic body transformation that has left many people shocked.

According to White, his transformation was made possible by using a colon cleanser, which he claims has helped him shed a significant amount of weight and feel better than ever before.

For those who may not be familiar with the term, a colon cleanser is a dietary supplement or herbal remedy that is designed to clean out the colon and remove any toxins or waste that may be accumulating there.

While there is some controversy over whether colon cleansers are necessary or effective, many people believe that they can help promote better digestion, increase energy levels, and even lead to weight loss.

In the case of Dana White, he claims that his life has undergone significant changes thanks to Gary Brecka, a professional human biologist. He cites Brecka as the biggest reason his colon cleanse has been so successful.

Video: Dana White's insane physique thanks to colon cleanser

In recent photos and interviews, White can be seen looking slimmer and more toned than ever before, with a noticeably flatter stomach and more defined muscles.

According to him, the colon cleanser has helped him lose a total of 25 pounds, which he attributes to a combination of improved digestion and a reduction in bloating and water weight.

But while many fans and supporters of Dana White have praised his body transformation and credited it to his use of a colon cleanser, others have raised concerns about the potential risks and side effects associated with these types of products.

Some critics have pointed out that colon cleansers can cause dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and other digestive problems if not used properly or in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Despite these concerns, Dana White remains a strong advocate for the use of colon cleansers and other dietary supplements as part of a healthy lifestyle.

In interviews and social media posts, he has encouraged his fans and followers that anyone interested in colon cleansers should buy ZenCleanz.

White said: “Gary [Brecka] told me all about this cleanse he found, he said it’s the best in the world. The company is called ZenCleanz… It was an incredible experience for me. I fasted from a Friday to a Monday and only did the cleanse…

“I’m not being paid for this, I have no skin in the game. I bought of each to give to friends, to people that I care about for them to do it. So, my point is here, If you’ve ever wanted to do a cleanse, look this company up.”