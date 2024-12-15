The UFC held their last event of 2024 last night, and despite the card featuring some of the best finishes of the year from top to bottom, the main event was called to an early conclusion due to a nasty cut to the eyelid of the former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington.

Covington fought fast-rising contender Joaquin Buckley, and despite several decent moments during the fight, it was clear that Chaos was in for a tough night. In the very first round of the fight, Covington shot in for a takedown but was met with a very deft, glancing shot by Buckley, which caused a nasty split on the eyelid. Blood immediately started pouring from the area and the former interim welterweight champion was clearly bothered by not just the blood, but the positioning of the cut also.

Towards the end of the third round, referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to call a halt to the fight to have the doctor step in and take a look at the cut. It was then clear there was immediate concern on the face of the doctor, and she gave a shocking five-word evaluation of the wound which has been heavily talked about on social media.

Related 10 Biggest Stars in UFC History [Ranked] Including fighters such as Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar, the 10 biggest stars in UFC history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

"He's Gonna Lose His Eyelid"

The doctor stepped in and was extremely concerned by the severity of the cut

As you can see from the video above, the cage-side doctor for UFC Tampa was extremely concerned with the cut Covington suffered, so much so that she feared if the fight continued, he would lose his eyelid. 'Chaos' was tagged with a glancing shot by his opponent, Joaquin Buckley, in the very first round of the fight, which opened up a cut that not only was pouring blood, but was in probably the worst possible place a fighter could suffer a cut, hence the visual panic and discomfort from the doctor.

Dana White Unhappy With Doctor's Stoppage

He wanted the fight to continue

Close

Despite the cut clearly being a nasty one, UFC president Dana White expressed his disappointment in the doctor's decision to stop the fight in the third round and stated that if the fight was taking place in a place where MMA is more common, such as Las Vegas, the fight would not have been stopped.

Despite being disappointed with the stoppage himself, White believed that Covington was not too disheartened with the decision due to the nature of how the fight was going.