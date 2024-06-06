Highlights Russian businessman Roman Shpigel has paid $95k for a unique 'Charles Oliveira Experience' at Neymar's charity auction.

The experience includes; training sessions, weigh-in tickets, and tickets to Oliveira's next fight.

The Brazilian fighter is grateful for the support and is looking ahead to potential match-ups in the lightweight division.

An incredible story has circulated following football superstar Neymar's annual charity auction. A successful businessman, who also happens to be a huge MMA fan, has paid a huge sum of money for a unique 'Charles Oliveira Experience.'

UFC Fan Spends $95k on 'Charles Oliveira Experience'

The purchase allows the businessman to be present for Oliveira's next fight as well as many other things

At football superstar Nemyar's fourth annual charity auction, a Russian businessman called Roman Shpigel spent a huge amount of money on a 'Charles Oliveira Experience' which saw him pay a staggering 500 thousand Brazilian real, which equates to around $95,000, to do a number of things with the former UFC lightweight champion as well as going to watch him train at his gym, Chute Boxe Diego Lima.

After winning the auction, Shpigel will get the opportunity to go and watch 'Do Bronx' train at his gym, cut weight in preparation for his next fight, join Oliveira's team for the post-weigh-ins day, and he will also receive two tickets to his next fight, which, as of right now, is not announced or scheduled. Not only will the experience be cool for Shpigel given he is a huge MMA fan and clearly a big fan of the Brazilian, but this purchase saw a huge amount of money donated to charity, which is always great to see.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Charles Oliveira lands 3.39 significant strikes a minute throughout his UFC career to date.

Oliveira posted the following to Instagram where he posed with Neymar following the auction:

Translated, Oliveira's post reads: “Yesterday was a very special day. I was invited to participate in the fourth charity auction of the Neymar Jr. Institute, where an experience with me was auctioned off for the amount of $500,000. So firstly, thank you, God, for everything he has done in my life, to all of you, my people. Fans and my team we are more than together."

'Do Bronx' is clearly very thankful for Shpigel spending what he did, and there is no doubt that Oliveira and his team will go out of their way to make the experience special for him when the time comes for his next fight week.

When and Who Could Charles Oliveira Face Next?

'Do Bronx' last lost to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Now that we know the Russian businessman will join Oliveira for his next fight, a big question for the Russian, as well as lots of MMA fans, will be; 'When will Oliveira fight next?'

Oliveira's last fight happened to be on the biggest card in UFC history, UFC 300, where he lost a number one contender fight for the UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. 'Do Bronx' finds himself in an unusual situation in the lightweight division, as he clearly has aspirations to become champion once again, but with Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev seemingly fighting next, he already has wins on his record against most of the top fighters in the division.

Two possible fights for the Brazilian which stick out are an interesting fight with Mateusz Gamrot, who is the division's #5 ranked fighter, and there also may be a huge superfight on the cards for Oliveira against BMF champion Max Holloway, who, after UFC 300, entered the lightweight rankings at #9 following his shocking win over Justin Gaethje.