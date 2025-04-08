A recent video with the YouTube group 'NELK Boys' has some UFC fans concerned about former champion Conor McGregor.

Known for his fearless approach in the Octagon and his party-animal lifestyle outside of it, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was synonymous with the UFC brand in his heyday, generating ground-breaking viewer numbers thanks to his outlandish personality and growing the sport of MMA to where it is today. However, after a recent video, some fans are worried about the Irishman's lifestyle and potential return to action.

The YouTube group 'NELK Boys' initially gained widespread attention thanks to their pranks before also creating content about their travels and party lifestyle. Thanks to their rise to stardom, particularly in the States, it's not surprising that the group are well-connected. One of the biggest names to feature on their channel is US President Donald Trump, who has previously appeared on their podcast 'FULL SEND', while the group have been seen on stage at rallies in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Video: Conor McGregor Partying

Another big name known to have a close relationship with the prank-group is UFC President and CEO Dana White, who also appeared on an episode of their podcast. A $250,000 birthday gift to 'NELK' member Kyle Forgeard from the UFC President sparked criticism from fans who took issue with the gift due to low fighter pay. In response to which, White told fans to "mind your own f****** business" while on an episode of 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

Given the group's close friendship with Dana White, it's not surprising that they have access to some of the UFC's biggest names, including Conor McGregor. In a recent video, McGregor is seen welcoming the group to his 'Black Forge Inn' in Dublin, Ireland, before participating in a chugging competition, offering out shots of tequila, and performing a rendition of Robbie Williams' song 'Angels.' While this booze-fuelled, party-animal side of 'Mystic Mac' proves entertaining viewing for fans, some are concerned about the effect such a lifestyle could have on his potential return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor's Fighting Days Could Be Numbered

His party lifestyle and focus on politics could prevent him returning to the UFC