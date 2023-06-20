When somebody mentions Alistair Overeem, arguably the first thing that pops into your head is the sheer size of the man.

In his prime, the MMA fighter was an absolute brute, standing at 6'4" and weighing 265lbs. He was the epitome of heavyweight and should he have wanted, you’d have imagined he’d have made a pretty good living out of being a bodybuilder.

Lately, however, the man once dubbed ‘Ubereem’ due to his incredible muscle building ability, has been looking significantly leaner and this has some fans worried.

Alistair Overeem's change of physique

Off the back of his second drugs ban, Overeem has recently been spotted out in Japan ahead of the RIZIN 43 MMA event and was photographed alongside RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara with the photos causing quite a storm online.

Just eight months ago, Overeem weighed 249lbs for his fight against Bard Hari, but now he is almost unrecognisable in comparison.

Much of the muscle is now gone, and instead, the Dutchman looks much more characteristic of your typical 43-year-old.

This dramatic weight loss has seen many fans voice their concerns online.

One commented: “Damn, man. I just hope he’s okay."

Another commented: "This weight loss is not normal."

Another added: “Nah that brother looks unhealthy.”

Other fans were much more lenient in their views and instead suggested that age was simply catching up to Overeem after a few months of less intense training.

"Reem is doing great. Look at those biceps. Just dropping a few pounds," said one fan.

Another added: "He’s in his forties. This is what he should look like if he’s healthy."

And another questioned how Overeem now can be compared to his prime: "Comparing his current physique with his Ubereem days is kinda unfair, don’t you think?"

Alistair Overeem's rather controversial career

During his career, Overeem has been the subject of much success and equally much controversy.

The Demolition Man holds a fighting record of 47 wins and 19 losses during a career that has now spanned over two decades.

He began by working his way through the ranks in Japan’s PRIDE organisation before eventually moving to the UFC in 2011 where he defeated Brock Lesnar on his debut. However, in 2012, Overeem was banned for nine months after returning a test showing he had a 14-to-1 testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio.

After his fight against Hari last year, Overeem again failed a drugs test and received the ban of one year that he is currently serving.

Hopefully Overeem’s trimming down is simply just due to a lack of training rather than anything serious. If he hadn’t been a UFC fighter, most would agree that he actually looks in very good shape for his age still.