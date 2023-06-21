Conor McGregor is having a torrid time on The Ultimate Fighter, and this footage has now even seen UFC fans place doubt on his comeback fight.

'The Notorious' has yet to fight since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier, but planned to fight this year against Michael Chandler in a comeback outing.

However, he has already filmed the latest series of the UFC's TV series of coaching, which has been airing along the last month.

And alongside the uninspiring form of his fighters, McGregor has also given fans worrying signs that his career could be coming to its end.

Conor McGregor's comeback fight could be delayed

McGregor has faced significant uncertainty over his return given he is not yet enrolled in the USADA drug testing pool.

UFC fighters are required to be enrolled in the scheme for at least six-months before competition, which McGregor left following his leg break.

It was expected their return fight would be scheduled for this December after a date for Las Vegas was pencilled in by the promotion, but Chandler is still confident it still will take place at some point.

He said in an update: “As far as I’m concerned, the fight against Conor [McGregor] is still happening.

"Maybe it doesn’t happen by the end of this year, which it still might. But if not, it’s going to be [the] first quarter of next year."

New footage has dropped on the latest episode of the series, as McGregor trained with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

McGregor's attitude to coaching has been questioned by fans after acting bizarrely when asked about coaching by Thompson.

He said in the footage: "Are you coaching with me today?" To which McGregor replied: "That's tonight, that's perfect. Yeah, okay we will do it."

However, the footage shows McGregor appearing to 'run away' from Thompson before he was halted and circled around if reluctantly away from Thompson.

Fans quickly reacted to the footage, with one writing: "This guy seems in no condition to compete."

Another agreed: "TUF was a PR stunt for Conor , nothing more. The fight with Chandler ain’t happening."

A fan added: "The fire has gone and tbh in a tough unforgiving sport like MMA we should forget about Conor fighting again."

Another commented on the episode as a whole: "Conor is done lol. Chandler better find a new opponent because he's never fighting again."

Before another concluded: "Doesn’t even want to coach let alone fight." And another even noted: "Conor was trying to leave and have Wonderboy coach by himself. If the camera wasn't there, Conor would have left."