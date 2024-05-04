Highlights UFC fighter Elves Brener has posted footage of his weight cut for UFC 301 in Brazil, and it makes for seriously brutal viewing.

Brener cut a completely fatigued figure as he was helped around his hotel room by his teammates.

Brener wasn't the only fighter who suffered from a brutal weight cut, however, as William Gomis' fight was called off due to his.

Making weight for any UFC fighter is vital ahead of their bout and Elves Brener did exactly this. However, it appears to have come at some significant sacrifice.

The Brazilian is gearing up for UFC 301 tonight where he will fight Kyrgyzstan international Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1), looking to keep his unbeaten record in-tact. Friday night saw both fighters’ physiques at the official weigh-in, with the pair both making the 156-pound weight and looking in great shape ahead of their meeting.

Elves Brener's professional MMA record (as of 04/05/24) 19 fights 16 wins 3 losses By knockout 3 0 By submission 11 0 By decision 2 3

However, Brener’s Chute Box teammate Allan Nascimento posted a video on his Instagram around the time of the weigh-in, showing just how hard these fighters have to push themselves in order to make it to the very top. The video showed an almost unconscious Brener being held up in an infrared sauna by former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, while music from his native country played in the background.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Elves Brener has never been knocked out or submitted in his professional MMA career.

Oliveira then pulls him out and places him on the floor to cool off, but Brener is so fatigued and dehydrated that he can barely move, showing just how brutal weight cutting really is.

Underneath the post, the caption translates to: “No matter the challenge, we always face it together. We are not a team, but a family! There is no giving up when we are together.”

William Gomis Also Suffers Brutal Weigh-In

His fight had to be postponed

Brener was not the only UFC 301 fighter who struggled to make the weight, with French featherweight William Gomis being forced to pull out of his fight against Jean Silva following a scary weigh-in. Gomis could barely step back off the scales and walked off the stage unbalanced and unable to do so without assistance, before vomiting backstage, forcing his team to pull him from the bout.

UFC 301 Preview

Despite his seemingly rough build-up to the fight, Brener will be looking to make another statement after a breakthrough 2023 campaign that saw him defeat favourites Zubaira Tukhugov and Guram Kutateladze, as well as a knockout win over veteran Kaynan Kruschewsky at November’s UFC Sao Paulo event.

The 26-year-old will be a sizable underdog again on Saturday night as Oralbai enters this fight off the back of seven successive wins, including a stoppage victory over Uros Medic at welterweight in his Octagon debut.

Elsewhere, on the preliminary card, Joaquim Silva and Jack Shore put their unbeaten records on the line when they face Drakkar Klose and Joanderson Brito respectively, and so do Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Iasmin Lucindo in the women’s strawweight.

As for the main event, flyweights top the bill for the second week running as Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Ecreg also put their unbeaten record in jeopardy, with Ecreg looking to steal the title and become the undisputed UFC champion.

Key statistic sourced from ESPN.