After a tough and energy-sapping UFC fight, you can’t blame the fighters for wanting to enjoy themselves.

They would have gone through a long and tiring training camp beforehand, where sticking to a rigorous schedule to maintain peak physical fitness is vital.

So, for Curtis Blaydes, seeing a fan offering him a beer as he walks past the crowd would have been the perfect thing to see.

UFC fighter drinks a beer after fight

Footage has emerged of Blaydes accepting the drink, before downing it with the fans surrounding him going wild.

It is refreshing to see a UFC fighter wanting to enjoy himself along with his supporters and the man offering the beverage looked absolutely delighted to have shared the moment with the 32-year-old.

Blaydes' response splits UFC fans

There is a lot of praise for Blaydes in the comments for the video on Reddit.

One user wrote: “What a kind fella.”

And another said: “No beer any of us ever drink will taste as good as that beer tasted in that moment.”

“He appreciated that one for sure!” was another comment posted reacting to the video.

There are of course risks to accepting a beer from somebody in the crowd because it is possible that it could have been spiked.

That was the view of a few different users in the comments as well.

Someone wrote: “This s*** needs to stop, one guy with the wrong idea can end a fighter's career or life.”

And another added: “He downed that no problem, and I’m sure the dude handing him the beer is cool, but I still wouldn’t trust a drink from a stranger.”

Blaydes has history of sharing beers after fights

When Blaydes beat Tom Aspinall at UFC London in July 2022, he showed his class by visiting his hurt opponent to check if he was okay and also had a drink with his rival.

Following the moment, Aspinall tweeted: “A beer makes everything feel better. What a guy, big Curtis and his team popped up to say hello.

“Freak accidents happen unfortunately, tonight wasn’t my night.”

Blaydes is hoping to bounce back from his last fight, when he lost to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 222.

He has been linked to a potential fight with Jailton Almeida in Brazil, which would be a massive heavyweight clash that will excite UFC fans all over the world.

The American has won 17 of his 22 bouts, with four losses and one no contest on his record.