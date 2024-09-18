Mexican combat athletes are known for their heart and willingness to push through pain while the world watches. This was no different for Noche UFC (UFC 306) prelim fighter Irene Aldana, who suffered a brutal cut, but continued to push forward for the remainder of the contest.

Throughout the history of mixed martial arts there has been some horrific looking cuts on fighters’ eyebrows, cheeks, scalps, but the gash that opened up on Aldana’s forehead was one of the worst of all time. This Mexican gladiator should be praised for her toughness and ability to not be deterred by the significant slash.

Warning, there are graphic images and videos in this story. Only scroll if you want to see this.

There Will Be Blood: Irene Aldana’s Gruesome Cut

The cut seen around the world

Before the pay-per-view portion of the program kicked-off, Norma Dumont and Aldana put on a three-round stand-up battle that ended up being a bloodbath. The two elite bantamweight fighters were having some entertaining exchanges on the feet, as both combatants understood what a win would mean for their ranking status, plus, naturally wanting to put out a good showing at the UFC’s most expensive event in the company’s history.

Aldana is becoming well-known for her battles. When we last saw the Mexican fighter compete in 2023, she was going toe-to-toe with Karol Rosa in an absolute slug-fest, which was awarded Fight of The Night honors. Now, Aldana is receiving praise for her mental fortitude for pushing through a severe cut that occurred when she clashed foreheads with Dumont at the end of the second round.

*WARNING* here’s one of the more detailed videos you will see of the harsh cut, both pre- and post-stitches:

And now, three days later Aldana is wearing the flesh wound like a badge of honor:

Happy Early Halloween

Remembering some of the most gruesome cuts of recent MMA history

There have been some very scary looking gashes that fighters have opened over the years. From elbows to fists of fury, the goal of any fighter stepping into the cage is to induce as much damage as possible. Fans may remember the five-round fight between heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik that saw ‘Bigi Boy’ land a sweeping hook on Overeem in the final seconds that blew up his mouth like a grape:

The most recognized UFC war that resulted in a bloody mess between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald will live eternally in the annals of MMA history. Not only is it considered one of the greatest fights of all-time because of the non-stop action, but MacDonald was donned the nickname ‘The Red King’ because of his blood-covered face. Lawler didn’t leave this scrap unscathed by any means. The former UFC champion - like Overeem - suffered a broken lip (new injury name) that was flapping like a flag in the wind when he was jawing at McDonald at the end of round three: